It's hard to stomach that some families in our community continue to struggle to put food on the table.

I understand the problem is not new and it has just got a whole lot worse with the Covid-19 pandemic. Now more than ever people are turning to food banks and increasing numbers have never had to reach out for help before.

These are people who have lost their jobs or low-wage earners who can't make ends meet. Statistics also show the number of elderly needing assistance has also jumped.

On Saturday this newspaper reported food banks in Tauranga and Rotorua have been run off their feet during lockdown and those at the coalface do not expect the situation to improve any time soon.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin says there had also been a spike in foreign nationals stuck in the region and contributing to the growing demand.

Meanwhile, others were suffering the trauma of being made redundant or taking big pay cuts.

"A lot of people never expected to be in this position. They are in a situation they could never have planned for. It is beyond their control."

Goodwin wanted everyone to know "there is no shame in reaching out".

"There is zero judgment."

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye says during lockdown its service had to be extended. Photo / File

Meanwhile in Rotorua the gloomy outlook continued as figures show more than double the number of people sought help from the local food bank during the first half of this year compared to 2019.

Community ministries director Lieutenant Kylie Overbye ​says the food bank moved from operating three days a week to six during alert levels 3 and 4 to cater for demand.

It had also brought in food to community groups supporting the homeless community.

These are unprecedented times and now more than ever some members of our community need a hand up.

The harsh reality is some people do not have the income to cover all of their expenses and buy food.

I take my hat off to the food banks and challenge anyone who can afford to, to send them a donation or some food.