Tauranga man Graham Preston's journey started with a dream.

It was the 1970s and as a young man strong in his Christian faith with a passion for education, he dreamed of building a school in his city that would thrive under Christian principles.

When he took his plans to the council, they were dubious that the school would scrape up to 300 pupils.

Now 32 years on, more than 1700 students attend Tauranga's Bethlehem College and 1200 others fill the Christian-based school network across the country founded by Preston.

In honour of this service to education, Preston has been recognised in today's Queen's Birthday Honours and has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

When Preston walks around the pristine Bethlehem College school grounds today, it still "brings a tear" to his eye, he said.

Graham Preston is the founder of Tauranga's Bethlehem College. Photo / File

This same emotion overcame him when he received a letter from the Governor-General saying that he would be among the Queen's birthday honourees this year.

"Miracles really do happen ... I couldn't believe it."

Advertisement

Preston said he had to keep the secret for six weeks, which was not easy as excitement bubbled over.

When asked if he ever imagined his work would be as far-reaching as it was today, he said it still amazed him what it had become.

Preston was the principal of Bethlehem College for 18 years and watched on as the small Christian primary school expanded to a bustling secondary school and beyond.

Today the campus included Bethlehem Tertiary Institute, an onsite early childhood learning centre, and four other centres.

Bethlehem College founder Graham Preston has been recognised in today's Queen's Birthday Honours. Photo / George Novak

Meanwhile, Preston went on to establish Chapman College in Rotorua, along with a network of other smaller Christian schools across Gisborne, Taupō, Matamata, Paeroa, Whakatāne and more.

He has been chief executive of the Christian Education Trust, which played a key role in establishing many of the schools.

He has also been the chairman of the New Zealand Association of Christian Schools and the Association of Integrated Schools.

The 73-year-old still has a lot to do with the schools he established and even lives on the grounds of Bethlehem College.

Advertisement

He takes his morning walk around Preston Park and Preston Lake and chats to the children as they arrive for their day at school.

After close to 50 years of service, Preston was relishing in a well-deserved break.

He tells the school's story at assemblies and remains a member of the various school boards but was content in taking a backseat in many decisions nowadays.

Graham Preston dreamed of building a school in his city that would thrive under Christian principles. Photo / File

"I have gotten quite good at procrastinating in my old age and I have a lot more time for fishing", he said with a laugh.

"It really has been such a lovely privilege watching this place grow and the quality of people it has created."

He said he lived to make a difference for good and believed he had done just that.

His project now was to keep Preston Park flourishing and he spent a bit of his time planting exotic trees and having benches put in for people to enjoy a place he treasured so much.

"This was always my higher calling and what a blessing it has been."