Well-known Tauranga property developer Bob Thorne was a devoted family man and a "huge inspiration" to his family and friends.

"Family meant everything to dad," said his son, Aaron Thorne, a co-director of the family-owned and operated property development business, the Thorne Group.

Robert (Bob) Edward Thorne, 75, died at home surrounded by his family on March 27, two days into the Covid-19 lockdown, after a long battle with cancer.

He was diagnosed with "very rare" appendiceal cancer on August 24, 2018.

The Thorne Group was established by Bob and his wife Judy, a breast cancer survivor. The couple would have been married for 51 years on June 7.

Bob Thorne had been associated with property development for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Buck and her husband Peter, son Aaron, daughter-in-law Sarah and five grandchildren.

Aaron Thorne said not being able to have a funeral service for his father because of the lockdown had been hard for the family to come to terms with.

"But we will have a memorial service for dad later in the year," he said.

"Despite how sick dad was, he never, ever complained. He always had a positive attitude to life and was always the optimist, no matter how bad things got.

"I remember, two days before dad died, he sat on the deck at home with my sister Lisa and as he looked out at Omanu beach, he told her, 'I'm the luckiest man in the world'."

New Plymouth-born Bob, began his working career at the Taranaki Savings Bank, then worked for accounting firm Lovell Thompson, achieving his accounting qualifications.

In 1970, Bob joined the New Plymouth printing firm Masterprint, and in 1975 was appointed general manager, managing director in 1980, and bought the firm in 1984.

Soon after, the Thorne family moved to Mount Maunganui, and Bob sold his holding in Masterprint and decided to enter the property market as he noticed the expanding need.

Aaron said his father first dipped his toes into property development with a housing subdivision off Kingswood Rd in Brookfield.

And in 1996, he identified 24.5 hectares of land between Bethlehem and Brookfield as an ideal site for what was to become the Urban Ridge subdivision. That was the start of his vision for future suburban residential developments.

Developing Urban Ridge became his father "passion", Aaron said.

"Dad saw medium density housing as an affordable way to help house more people in quality homes, and Urban Ridge was a testament to his drive and tenacity."

Tauranga City Council went onto develop Carmichael Reserve, with 60 hectares of lakes, walkways and native planting, completing his father's original vision, he said.

In early 2000, Bob Thorne continued that process when he bought St Marks land in Cambridge Heights and it was developed into another successful subdivision.

While developing St Marks, both Bob's parents-in-law battled cancer, which led to him joining the Bay Health Foundation as a trustee to help raise funds for the Bay Cancer Centre.

"Project Hope" was given a significant boost when he and his wife gifted a $240,000 section in St Marks. He also designed and oversaw the building of the cancer centre.

The proceeds from the 360sqm Project Hope home built on the section went towards the Bay of Plenty Cancer Centre at Tauranga Hospital which was opened in October 2008.

Aaron said his father's "unwavering passion" for life, his drive and generosity - often made "under the radar" - were an inspiration to the family.

"Dad went out of his way to help people over many years. He always thinking of others before himself. He would give people a chance when no one else would," he said.

Aaron said his father's dying wish was to visit Urban Ridge and to see Wendy Brush, his former sales consultant, one last time. They were able to honour that wish.

Brush said she was devastated to learn of her former boss' death.

"I worked for Bob and Judy for over 25 years and I count myself the luckiest person ever.

"To me, Bob was the best boss in the world, as he was always so positive and he would never ask you to do anything he wouldn't do himself.

"Bob was such a generous person and I soon realised working for him that saying anything slightly negative was just not in his vocabulary," she said.

"I have not only lost a great boss but I have lost my best friend. "

Aaron said he and his family took great comfort from all the wonderful people who helped his father during his final journey, including the Waipuna Hospice.

He said it would be a long time before the family could say "never been better" again - the words were Bob's response whenever he was asked how he was feeling, right to the end.