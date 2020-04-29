A local vegetation manager thanked a Tauranga judge twice after he narrowly avoided a jail term for firearms and ammunition offences.

Jamie Minshall Ganderton, 43, from Welcome Bay, earlier pleaded guilty to one charge each of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court today.

The court heard that when police searched a Merricks Rd address in Pyes Pa on December 12 last year they found a shotgun and 16 12-gauge shotgun cartridges in his Ford Laser.

Ganderton, who is not the holder of a current firearms licence, told the police he used the shotgun for pig hunting.

Back in February, Ganderton was warned to prepare himself for the likelihood of receiving a prison sentence given the gravity of his offending.

Judge Thomas Ingram, who sentenced Ganderton, said this type of offending was "not a minor offence" and invariably the sentence starting point must be 18-months' prison.

But the judge said to Ganderton's credit he had no similar matters in his criminal history, also took into account his early guilty pleas and co-operation with the police.

Judge Ingram said he was satisfied that this was a case where 6 months of home detention was "preferable" to a prison sentence, with six months of release conditions.

"Thank you very much," a relieved Ganderton said.

Judge Ingram warned Ganderton that should he re-offend in a similar way or breach the ban on possessing alcohol and drugs during his sentence he would be "for high jump".

"Even having a can of alcohol in your possession, you don't have to be drinking it, that will be a breach of home detention," the judge said.

"That you Judge," Ganderton said as he left the courtroom.