The city council issued 91 residential building consents in March and more than 100 the month before. Property reporter Zoe Hunter finds out what new builds have been approved for Tauranga.



One of Tauranga's biggest construction projects in the CBD has been approved $10 million to start building its high-end inner-city apartments once lockdown is lifted.

Tauranga City Council's latest building consent report showed $10m was issued last month to build the structure to its two apartment towers as part of the $130m Farmers development.

A spokesperson for Elizabeth Properties, part of the James Pascoe Group that owned Farmers, said the site was currently closed as part of the nationwide lockdown to fight Covid-19.

However, the spokesperson said the site's progress was on schedule prior to the shutdown.

"We are in a good position when works resume to push on ahead.

"Excavation work is now complete across the entire site which means work on above-ground structural elements across the whole development will move along more rapidly."

The new building will feature 97 high-end apartments in two towers and 23 luxury townhouses, 8000sq m of retail on two levels and more than 300 car parks on five levels. The building is expected to be completed by 2021.

An artist impression of what the student accommodation at 38 Selwyn St could look like. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, student accommodation worth $54 million is expected to jump-start business confidence and help revitalise Tauranga's inner-city once lockdown is lifted.

A residential consent to build a $14m four-storey student living facility and separate manager's accommodation at 38 Selwyn St, was approved in February.

Resource consent for a $40m tertiary student accommodation complex with 392 rooms on 145 and 153 Durham St, near the city's Waikato University campus, had also been granted.

The company behind the developments says the projects aim to provide the city with "critical infrastructure" and appropriate accommodation for needed to meet the needs of the many students coming to Tauranga.

Quintex Properties Holdings' application for resource consent to build the student accommodation on Selwyn St was met with some concern from residents in 2018.

Tauranga City Council's latest building consent report showed the $9.7m project was approved to build the facility in February and was planned to be completed by December 2020.

The building site at 38 Selwyn St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Company director John McColl said the city needed critical infrastructure and accommodation for appropriate accommodation options to meet the needs of students arriving into town "and this is part of it".

"The site is within very close proximity to the new campus, which is ideal for students who are seeking affordable, reliable accommodation options while they study."

McColl said more than 100 people would be working off-site and about 30 to 40 people on-site throughout the build.

"Projects like this will also encourage future developments and growth, giving

investors the confidence and impetus they need to go ahead and fulfil the amenity

requirements Tauranga has at present and in the future."

McColl said the $14m project would include 96 studio rooms for students and a separate manager's accommodation.

He said the Tauranga City Council had worked well with QP Properties Holdings on the project, helping to bring the build to fruition.

McColl said the Selwyn St development was one of a number of projects the company was

working on.

The company's resource consent to build a $40m tertiary student accommodation complex with 392 rooms on 145 and 153 Durham St near the university campus has also been granted.

"But we are taking a big picture, long-term view of the CBD's needs and that takes time and careful consideration," McColl said.

"To that end, we have also purchased neighbouring buildings, which has allowed us to work further with architects on a larger scheme plan not yet completed."

University of Waikato senior deputy vice-chancellor Alister Jones. Photo / File

University of Waikato senior deputy vice-chancellor Alister Jones said student accommodation was a critical component of student life and a key consideration for people starting university study.

"Having a new facility close to our campus in the Tauranga CBD will be of great benefit to our current and future students."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said developments like the student accommodation on Selwyn St were welcomed.

"Developments to provide student accommodation are very important for the university itself but also the wider CBD, where we expect more people to live over the next five to 10 years."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / File

A total of $2.8m was also approved for a two-storey mixed-use commercial building with a ground-level restaurant and upper-level offices at the former Cornerstone site at 55 The Strand.

Work had started on the development. The developer declined to comment.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the CBD was building momentum.

Many new residential and hotel developments were in the pipeline, including the Quest apartment hotel on Devonport Rd and the soon-to-open Farmers building apartments, he said.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / File

"Having more people in the CBD for longer will build confidence in the CBD as the area becomes more attractive and vibrant outside of the normal 9am to 5pm business hours."

However, Cowley said getting into the CBD was one of its biggest challenges.

"Traffic congestion and ease of parking are perceived barriers when compared to other shopping and dining precincts," he said.

"Having students living in the CBD will help reduce the traffic on our roads, and open up new business opportunities in the CBD, such as a metro supermarket."



Major building consents issued over $1m in March 2020

21 Otira Close - $2m

Erect a two-storey dwelling

2 Ashley Place - $2.3m

12 industrial trade units over two blocks of buildings

33 Totara Street - $3m

Clad and fitout three-storey commercial building with covered car park

10 Aylesbury Terrace - $1.1m

Single level 3 bedroom dwelling with study, and attached double garage. Retaining walls

246 Matakokiri Drive - $1.7m

New Industrial building comprising of two separate warehouse/offices

255 Matakokiri Drive - $1.4m

Proposed 3 x unit industrial building

135 Matakokiri Drive - $3.4m

Construction of 2 industrial buildings

76 Taitimu Road - $1.7m

Proposed recycling facility stage 1 consent for civil and plumbing

works, masonry block retaining works and structural steel

38 Elizabeth Street - $10m

Building Consent 5 - Structure to the apartment towers

175L Estates Terrace - $1.5m

Construct new two-level, 4-bedroom dwelling with solid fuel heaters and attached double garage. On-site effluent and potable water supply system

38 Elizabeth Street - $4m

Building Consent 4 - Facade up to below podium level

Source: Tauranga City Council