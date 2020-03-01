

The after-match beverages tasted extra sweet for Hikurangi after they beat Kamo in the Mid Western Rugby Club 10s tournament final on Saturday, a reversal of last year's result.

Hikurangi triumphed over hosts Mid Western and Western Sharks on their way to the final against Kamo, who had beaten Southern, Mid Northern and drawn with UK/Moerewa to attempt the defence of their 2019 title in Maungakaramea.

And it was the defending champions who drew first blood in the final with a try in the right-hand corner to register the game's first try after four minutes of the first of two 10-minute halves.

Mid Northern's Jordy Levavasour (centre) heads towards a gap flanked by his teammates. Photo / John Stone

Converted by Jayden Leaupepe, Kamo led 7-nil until two minutes from the break when Hikurangi's James Witehira slipped through at the ruck to dot down and a conversion tied the game up at halftime.

Kamo looked dominant early in the second half and their advantage was made official when Hikurangi's Mike Daniela was yellow-carded. However, Hikurangi hung tight and even grabbed the lead with good ball off the lineout to go 12-7 up through a Mark Wilson try.

Western Sharks and Awanui leave the field at the end of their game, the Sharks coming out victors - 19-5. Photo / John Stone

Running down the clock well, Hikurangi held it together for a last-play scrum before kicking the ball to touch and completing their redemption over the Magpies.

"We've always been rivals so it was good to have that challenge," Hikurangi co-coach Iwi Hauraki said of Kamo.

"It was quite good actually, the boys turned up and that was my main thing, the boys had a lot of faith in each other."

Hauraki, who will manage the team this year alongside Dixie Harris, said he was impressed by his side's defensive strength throughout the day and was pleased to see the team's young talent thrive.

Kaikohe's Ngapuhi Rogers looks to spin the ball wide. Photo / John Stone

While Harris enjoyed the tournament win, he remained reserved when asked of his side's potential in the premiership competition this year.

"Don't get me wrong, it's an awesome confidence-booster, but we aren't going to say we are favourites," Harris said.

Kamo, having lost last year's coach Cameron Goodhue to Australia, were unofficially co-coached on Saturday by Kane Jacobson and Jared Ridling.

Jacobson said he had felt confident going into the final against Hikurangi but he commended the opposition on a gusty performance.

Western Sharks player Inoke Tavutu (left) streaks down the sideline as assistant referee Harry Wharerau keeps the pace. Photo / John Stone

While he would have preferred another title win, Jacobson lauded the Kamo unit which made the final as one of the smaller of the 10 squads to play.

"It's quite satisfying to come here and get to the final when we're both light on numbers and we don't necessarily have a head coach," he said.

The tournament, in its second year, featured 10 teams after 12 had originally signed up before teams from Whangaruru, Mahurangi and Otamatea withdrew.

Tournament organiser Carl Gunson said he was pleased to see the day run smoothly with good contests between teams across divisions.

"Several teams probably could have got through to the final and it's good to see some championship teams having some wins over premiership teams," he said.

Gunson said he hoped to include women's and age-group divisions in future editions of the tournament.



Results:

Mid Northern beat Waipū, 15-10

Kamo beat Southern, 24-7

Hikurangi beat Mid Western, 26-7

Kaikohe beat Waipū, 21-7

UK/Moerewa drew with Kamo, 10-10

Western Sharks beat Awanui, 19-5

Mid Northern beat Kaikohe, 29-0

UK/Moerewa beat Southern, 19-0

Awanui beat Mid Western, 38-0

UK/Moerewa beat Kaikohe, 31-0

Hikurangi beat Western Sharks, 19-12

Kamo beat Mid Northern, 12-0

Awanui beat UK/Moerewa, 22-21

Hikurangi beat Kamo, 12-7

Note: Some games were cancelled due to time and injury.