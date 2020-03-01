Tauranga City councillor Kelvin Clout (left) and organiser Neville McKay at the Tauranga Auto Extravaganza on Saturday. Photo / George Novak

From a 1930 Ford Tudor Delivery to a 2012 Chevy Camaro, there was something for everyone as petrolheads gathered at the Strand for Tauranga's first Auto Extravaganza.

Organiser Neville McKay said he set up the extravaganza because he wanted to fundraise for St John New Zealand.

"I saw St John's needed money ... we all, at some point, will need St John's in our life," he said.

As a petrolhead for so many years that he's "lost count", McKay used to look after the old Baypark speedway track in the 1960s and '70s.

"We lived next door to it so if we couldn't beat them, we joined them."

He started collecting cars with a Triumph Mayflower, McKay said.

"I've had Holdens, I've had Morrises, I've had all different types," he said.

This has included a Chevrolet Blazer, which won awards, and his pride-and-joy, a Chevrolet G20 van with the American flag and a bald eagle emblazoned on the side.

McKay said more people had shown up to the two-day event than he anticipated.

"I was actually in tears yesterday with the turnout," he said.

Saturday started with all the cars taking a tour of the city in a memorial drive for Rowe Motors owner Huck McCready, a fellow "petrolhead" who died five weeks ago.

"We had a fantastic turnout ... we went past Mrs McCready's place on Devonport Rd and everyone tooted," McKay said.

"She was overwhelmed with the support."

There were about 60 vehicles involved in the cruise, McKay said, and a "couple of hundred" spectators.

They were already well on the way with planning for next year's extravaganza, he said.

"There's a lot of interest - a lot of people have been talking about it."

Welcome Bay Lions president Charles Morrison said it was "quite a good turnout" for the first event.

But they had "a little bit" to learn from, he said, such as checking to see what other events were on for the dates they were planning it for.

Morrison said there were around 180 vehicles at this year's event, from vintage cars through to modern cars.

He said that the Lions had decided to support the event after hearing that all the funds raised would go to St John.

Tauranga City Council had been "a big help" as well, Morrison said, especially councillor Kelvin Clout and events co-ordinator Jo Lynskey.

Neither McKay or Morrison would be drawn on which vehicle was the most popular, saying the cars all had something different that people would find interesting.

"We haven't just said 'it's one class', we've opened it up to every class," McKay said.

Heather King, whose 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was on display this weekend, said she decided to enter because it was a good opportunity to show off her car.

Heather and Alan King with their 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. Photo / George Novak

"We don't take it out as often ... it was a good opportunity to enjoy the day and check out everyone else's vehicles."