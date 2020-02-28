Call to end domestic abuse

In the small western Victorian country town of Tyabb, with a population of around 3000, on February 12, 2014, 11-year-old Luke Batty was murdered by his father in front of the people attending cricket practice.

In Brisbane on February 19, 2020, Rowan Baxter murdered his estranged wife and their three children.

Both tragic events caused people around Australia to reflect on what had happened and ponder how it could have happened.

The perpetrators of domestic abuse use these events to serve their own needs.

This week in Queensland the CEO of Women's Legal Services reported that they had been inundated with calls since the incident, describing victims being threatened by perpetrators to "do what he did to them".

Already calls are being made to spread messages that call for an end to domestic abuse.

A strategy that has been used in the past with results that those suggesting such actions would be alarmed by.

The CEO of Safe Steps in Melbourne reported that their helpline recorded increased frequency and severity of assaults being reported after such campaigns were run.

Advertisement

Victims were saying awareness campaigns were making their abusers more volatile.

"Women would call and say, can you get them to stop talking about family violence? Because every time he sees that ad he goes nuts."

New Zealand has its own domestic abuse issue, occupying many people in various agencies, both governmental and non-governmental.

The psychological, physical and emotional impact on victims far exceeds the description capability of an unqualified person.

The [effect] perpetrators' actions have on the future of the children who witness them is well known and understood by those working in the agencies.

Overcoming this societal scourge is tantamount to ensuring the future wellbeing of our community.

A not insignificant portion of the population hold the misinformed belief that women are partially responsible for their abuser's actions.

A cultural change at community level to eradicate this notion would be a step toward dealing with the domestic abuse epidemic we are living with.

Advertisement

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui





Complex problem

I notice honesty coming through letters to the editor which is heartening on the issue of climate.

When lecturers worldwide lose their teaching position for disagreeing with a faculty, a dean, a political topic, we have come to a cornerstone for all our lives.

Mike Philo (Letters, February 26) needs to be careful how much authority he can claim.

Climatologists are mathematicians, physicists, atmospheric physicists, atmospheric chemists, oceanographers, to mention just a few, along with software programmers to develop the data for computer models at any given time who have little understanding of the work except at a simple level.

And keep in mind, computers, being slaves, give what we put in.

The one thing I liked of his letter was recognising the a "very complex" problem.

Can we start from this point, please, rather than the Greta Garbo, sorry, Thunberg approach.

F R HALPIN

Whanganui