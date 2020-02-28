Art, jewellery, a new home and all the mod cons, a flash car or maybe even a super yacht - what could you buy in Whanganui if you won Lotto this weekend?

This Saturday's Powerball jackpot of $50 million is the biggest draw in New Zealand's history, after no one clinched the $42m up for grabs in Wednesday's draw. It's a "must be won" draw so if no single ticket wins Powerball first division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

So if the lucky winner or winners are from Whanganui, what could they spend their money on locally?

J Williams & Co Jewellers' most expensive piece is a rare orange sapphire and diamond ring, a one-off piece made by the business' owner Philip Sell, with a value of $7000.

Briarlee Rees, of New Zealand Glassworks, said they have a glass piece by Evelyn Dunstan titled "Gecenin Ruhu - Spirit of the Night" which is worth $17,500. She joked that they do also have $35 glass pieces.

Murray O'Hara, new director at Wanganui Motors Ford, said now was a great time for someone in Whanganui to win the $50 million, with "two absolute beauties" in store.

Local jeweller Philip Sell's one-off rare orange sapphire and diamond ring at J Williams Jewellers. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• Whanganui Lotto player claims $1 million first division prize

• Triple winner: Whanganui and Marton stores sell winning Lotto tickets

• Check your ticket: Two winning Lotto tickets sold in Whanganui

• Marton New World strikes again with another winning Lotto ticket sale

"Right now we have a Ford V8 Mustang worth $82,000 and a Ford Raptor worth $85,000. It would make a good his and hers combination, you know?"

Advertisement

For those in the market for new furniture, Harvey Norman has a $13,000 bed and a three-piece Huntingdon lounge suite for $6699. An item that can be brought in is an "on special" 98 inch QLED Smart TV worth a whopping $74,000.

Ananda De Koning, of Bayleys Whanganui, said the most expensive property on the market at the moment is one on Longbeach Dr valued at $1.2 million.

But all of these were blown out of the water by what Q-West Boat Builders in Castlecliff could do.

Colin Mitchell, of Q-West, recounts a boat they made for a "wealthy individual".

"To give you an example, we built a leisure boat a few years ago, an 18-metre vessel called the TenSeventy, which was around $6 million."

Mitchell said Q-West doesn't discriminate on price or size; if you've got the money, they can build whatever you like.

"The sky's the limit. If you want a super yacht, you're talking $30, 40, 50 million."

Aramoho Mags and Lotto owner Sandy Healy said her store has been "a lot busier" this week as people looked to cash in.

Advertisement

"Super busy. We are known as the lucky shop and the fact that the money had to be won has meant more and more people have come in."

After a number of second division wins over the past year, "it's our turn to sell the big one", Healy said.

"It's been great. Everyone is pretty happy about it all. We all dream what we would do with the money."

Aramoho Mags and Lotto owner Sandy Healy said her store has been flooded by Lotto customers this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

What would Whanganui people do with the money?

We asked people on the street what they'd do if they won the big one.

Des Warahi said he'd clear his parents' debt first of all.

"Even though I'm in my mid 50s, my parents still have a mortgage so I would sort that out first. After that, look after ourselves and our children and buy them a couple of homes.

"After all that, we would travel. My wife is from England, so I'll go have a lot of pints."

Danielle Johnson has tried to double her chances, buying two Powerball tickets.

"I'd buy a couple of houses and go to Europe. Just go everywhere."

Marion Price has put her hat back in the ring and come out of Lotto hibernation for this weekend's big one.

"I bought my first ticket in about 20 years. Immediately I'd give 10 per cent to charity and then buy a couple of houses."