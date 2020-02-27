BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Takahiwai Rugby League Club's new "Smart" field is named in honour of long-time club supporters Terry and Melva Smart.

The pair joined the club 40 years ago when son Murray decided he wanted to play rugby league.

Club chairman Shane Hool says the Smarts have held numerous positions in the club over the years with Terry acting as barman, groundsman, masseur and team manager while Melva has been treasurer, barman, cook, "And Terry's right hand woman, always in the background avoiding the limelight," Hool said.

The pair transformed the patch of land at the back of the clubrooms, he says, converting it from a wasteland with tree stumps, concrete and all sorts of building refuse into an area suitable for a junior playing field.

"All done the old-fashioned way, by hand," said Hool. "Not bad for a couple in their golden years – the younger generation could learn a lot from these two."

League club committee member Shayne Wassell suggested naming the new area the Smart Field and followed up on his idea by creating a plaque with the help of Three60 CNC, made from wood supplied by the Watts whanau, another league club family.

Book fun for kids

The Pukapuka Party is back and better than ever in its fifth year. Join the fun on March 14 at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre fields off Takutai Place from 10am to 2pm. Organised by the Bream Bay Learning Community, the event offers free fun activities for children aged 0-16 years, a free sausage sizzle for participating children along with loads of prizes and giveaways. For more information contact Gladys Rowsell on 027 293 8938.

Junior hockey rally

Bream Bay Hockey Club's junior hockey rally days for players up to year 8 are on March 2 and 4 at the Bream Bay College turf from 5-6pm. All players, experienced and new, are invited to come along and register at one of these evenings. You can also pay fees at the time.

Students in years 9-13 can register their interest in playing collegiate hockey through Bream Bay College sports coordinator Megan Carran – email mcarran@breambaycollege.school.nz. Senior players from year 9 up to age 99 can register their interest in playing hockey at any level through the Bream Bay Hockey Club Facebook page.

Junior rugby rally

Waipū Junior Rugby rally day is on March 5 or 12 from 5pm-6pm upstairs at the Waipū Rugby Squash Clubrooms. Grades available in the Whangārei competition are JMB – U6 rippa, U7 rippa, U8, U9, U10, U11, U12, U13 and IMB – U14, U16, U18. If you have registered your child online or signed up at the Bream Bay College rally day, you must still attend a Waipū rally day to receive further information, pay fees and order a Waipū training T-shirt (a new design for 2020).

All players new to the club must bring along a photocopy of proof of age, either a passport or birth certificate. For more information contact Lisa Jones on 021 163 0237 or email waipurugbysquashclub@gmail.com.

Seeking netballers

One Tree Point School is looking for netballers for the 2020 season. The school has its own netball club for One Tree Point School students only and is seeking boys and girls keen to play.

Any skill level is welcome. If your child would like to give netball a go this season, register through the facebook page OTP School Netball Club or call Corinne on 022 618 8982. Waipū Senior Netball Club invites players to its 2020 trials – their second registration night is tomorrow from 5.30pm at the Celtic Barn. Waipū Netball Club is also asking old and new players from Year 7-13 to register for the season – contact them through their facebook group.

Citizenship awards

Judging is over in the Ruakākā Community Library Citizen of the Year awards – head along to the presentation ceremony to find out who wins, on March 13, 2pm at the Two Birds Café in Ruakākā.

Sports Awards dinner

Another set of judges have also selected the winners of almost all the categories in the Bream Bay Sports Awards. The only award yet to be finalised is that of People's Choice – go online to www.breambaysportsawards.com and vote for your favourite entrant. Tickets for the dinner on March 6 at the Waipū Celtic Barn, with guest speaker All Black great Grant Fox, are also on sale through the website.

One Tree Point bowling

One Tree Point Bowling Club's annual Business House Tournament kicks off this evening at 6pm. Play runs until around 7.30pm followed by a sausage sizzle. The tournament is on each Thursday night from now until April 2 and costs $120 per team for the six weeks. If you have a team of three keen to enter, contact co-ordinator Scott Morrison on (09) 459 4264.

Waipū bowling

In more bowling news, Waipū Bowling Club celebrates 100 years this year and will mark the occasion with a formal function tomorrow afternoon from 2pm. Current members along with past executive members, current sponsors and advertisers and special guests including Bowls New Zealand representatives and local councillors will mix and mingle. On Saturday the club has an extra invitational playing day with 120 players scheduled to compete. Spectators are welcome.

Surfing day out

The Cove Fish Fry, a surfing event for like-minded surfers and shapers to share a day at the beach, is coming up on March 8 at Waipū Cove. The original format of the Fish Fry was based around the Fish surfboard but as the event has evolved and spread around the world, it has become open to all forms of surfcraft: Fish, Logs, Hulls, Alaias, Handplanes, Mats and more. The Cove Fish Fry is a non-competitive and non-commercial event.

Waipū fishing

Camp Waipū Cove's Ladies Fishing Competition is back for 2020, on Easter Saturday with a postponement date of April 12 (Easter Sunday). Trophy and $500 cash for the heaviest snapper, plus prizes for heaviest of each eligible species. The day's catch will be auctioned at the campgrounds Village Green from 5pm. Registration at site 93 on 10 April, $20 entry. If you are keen to fish but do not have a team, let them know at registration. All funds raised will be donated to cancer patients.

Marsden fishing

Marsden Cove Fishing Club's Metalcraft Marlin Classic is on March 12-14. Tickets are available from the fishing club, adults (including meal) $90, children $40. Late entries (after March 1) $120. Briefing on March 11 at 6.30pm.

• This is Julie Paton's final Bream Bay column. If you have news from the area to share with Northern Advocate readers email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz.