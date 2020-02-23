It came 24 hours too late, but the Central Hinds had an exciting victory over the Canterbury Magicians in the second match of their Hallyburton Johnstone Shield double header in New Plymouth on Sunday.

The Hinds three wicket loss to Canterbury on Saturday spelled the end of their mathematical chances to reach the Grand Final, so there was nothing but pride on the line when they responded in kind with a three wicket win at Pukekura Park.

In a slightly rain-reduced 48 over match, it appeared Canterbury might raise an unreachable target after a partnership of 177 from their openers in skipper Frances Mackay (107) and Ella Chandler (57).

However, while they couldn't get them out, the Hinds did restrict the pair to scoring slowly, as Chandler took 121 balls for her half century before being run out in the 42nd over.

Whanganui's Jessica Watkin was conservative with 0-39 including a maiden from her 10 overs.

Manawatu's Hannah Rowe (2-32) got the prize scalp of Mackay, as the Hinds took four more wickets after Chandler's dismissal, including Watkin assisting in another run out, to restrict Canterbury to a gettable 211-5.

In reply, the Hinds went on the attack as Watkin scored 50 off 35 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six, in a 93-run partnership by the 15th over with Taranaki's Natalie Dodd (86 not out) on her home pitch.

Watkin was bowled by Mackay, but the Hinds were well ahead of the run rate, which was good as Canterbury began to pin them down, with Whanganui's Kerry Tomlinson making 12 from 43 balls before being caught and bowled by Melissa Banks.

Dodd got further support from Rowe (28) to guide their team to 186-3 in the 44th over, before Canterbury struck back through Jess Simmons (3-35), who reduced them to 205-7 with two overs left.

However, Wairarapa's Melissa Hansen held her nerve, working with Dodd to take six runs off the next over to tie the scores, before the Taranaki player pushed Simmons away for a single to win the game with three balls to spare.

* * * * *

In the Plunket Shield game at Napier's McLean Park, the Central Stags were able to overtake Northern Districts' first innings score of 271 just after midday on Day 3 for the loss of five wickets.

Despite losing Manawatu's George Worker in their first over on Sunday, Nelson-based captain Greg Hay (69) and Taranaki's Will Young (68) put on a key partnership, before Whanganui's Ben Smith went in at 141-2 before the close of play.

Smith carried this morning on to make a patient 35, hitting just two boundaries, before he and fellow Whanganui Collegiate old boy Tom Bruce (Taranaki) were dismissed by Black Caps Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn at 230-5.

Manawatu's Dane Cleaver reached his half century when the Stags surpassed Northern Districts' first innings.

The game finishes tomorrow.

