Re the letter from list MP Angie Warren-Clark (February 15) on the northern arterial route.

The northern arterial route had been approved, consented and land purchased, and work was due to start on the new road in October 2017.

The incoming three-headed (Labour, Greens and NZ First) Coalition Government cancelled this road.

About 12 months ago the Coalition Government announced that the northern arterial road would proceed but that it would only be one lane each way and no start date was advised.

Pressure from groups such as Save our Bloody Road forced the Coalition Government to make a big announcement of the new road, but it could have easily have started in October 2017 and by now be well on the way to completion.

(Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Red-light runners

So the authorities are worried about red-light runners at the temporary lights at Bayfair (News, February 17). What about the red-light runners at 15th Ave/Fraser St, Cameron Rd/15th Ave, Welcome Bay Rd/Hammond St?

It is high time something was done about this. I am sick and tired of watching up to three vehicles go through full red lights when I am on a green light.

What are the authorities doing about this?

(Abridged)

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

