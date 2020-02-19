When Northland cricketer Chelsea Traill walks out onto Karori Park in Wellington today, she will make history.

Traill, 14, is one of 12 players selected for an inaugural New Zealand Māori Secondary Schoolgirls cricket team to play two T20 games against a Governor General's XI.

Northland's Chelsea Traill, 14, could barely contain her excitement training in New Zealand gear before she plays two T20 games in Wellington today. Photo / Supplied

The Year 10 Whangārei Girls' High School student, one of two in the team from Ngāpuhi and the only one to school in Northland, has become one of the region's most promising young talents after her success across codes.

After starting cricket in Year 4 at Hurupaki School at the request of her father, Traill took quickly to the sport as she rose through Kamo Cricket Club teams before making her Northland debut two years ago.

Traill sends one of her trademark accurate deliveries down the wicket towards the batter. Photo / Supplied

Last year, the middle-order batter and opening bowler played her first game in the Northern Districts women's cricket competition, the Northern Premier League, for the Power.

Performances at regional and domestic level then led to her selection in the Northern Districts under-15 girls' team, which played in a national tournament last month against teams from Auckland, Central Districts, Otago, Christchurch and Wellington.

While the Northern Districts team couldn't register a win across the tournament, Traill chipped in regularly with ball and bat, top-scoring against Wellington with a score of 30.

Traill (Ngāpuhi) has been a consistent performer for Northland and Northern Districts representative sides. Photo / Supplied

However, all of Traill's cricket success has come in addition to her efforts in squash and hockey. She is currently ranked seventh in New Zealand for under-15 girls in squash and represented Northland in hockey last year.

Despite having to manage multiple trainings around a busy school schedule, Traill said she took great pride in making the first Māori schoolgirls cricket team.

"I was very excited to make the team, I couldn't stop talking to Mum and Dad about it," she said.

"I was kind of crossing my fingers that I would get into the team."

Playing for Northern Districts' under-15 girls team in January, Traill performed well with the bat and made important contributions. Photo / Supplied

Traill said she had almost accepted squash as her number one sport, but this recent selection had given her hope for her future in cricket.

"I used to think I'd get nowhere in cricket and last year, I just started getting into it and hoping to be in that higher level."

Chelsea Traill's star in squash is on the rise, currently ranked seventh in New Zealand for under-15 girls. Photo / File

Set to make her national debut in historic circumstances, Traill said she was determined to pursue cricket as long as she could.

"I'm just looking forward to meeting new people and just being noticed by NZ cricket so they know my name."