Northland's premier indoor sports facility is set to change names with local electrotechnology company, McKay Ltd, buying the naming rights.

Currently known as ASB Stadium, McKay will officially have the naming rights in March before the 2019 Conbrio Northland Sports Awards are held at the venue on April 3.

In November last year, it was announced ASB would discontinue its naming rights sponsorship of the facility in addition to the ASB Leisure Centre, ASB Northland Sports House and the annual Kerikeri Half Marathon event.

McKay, founded in Northland in 1936 currently with its head office in Whangarei, is the first local sponsor of the stadium in 15 years. In 2004 it was sponsored by the Northern Advocate, with ASB and other non-local sponsors filling the role in the intervening years.

McKay's Lindsay Faithfull, seen here with Sport Northland's Colleen Atchison, said McKay was glad to support a facility so integral to Northland's sporting development. Photo / John Stone

While he was initially unaware the naming rights were on the market, McKay managing director Lindsay Faithfull said he jumped at the chance when he was contacted by Sport Northland.

"It just struck a chord instantly because of my personal association," he said.

Born in Dargaville, Faithfull's family moved to Whangārei when he was about 2 and would play and coach rugby outside the stadium on Kensington Park.

"So, there's a deep personal connection which goes back to my childhood I guess and then the opportunity for a very high-profile sponsorship was obviously attractive," Faithfull said.

Sport Northland sponsorship and funding head Colleen Atchison said she couldn't have asked for a better organisation to secure the stadium's naming rights.

"Having a good local company is huge for us," she said.

"It's exciting for us to form this partnership and may it be for a long period."

The annual Conbrio Northland Sports Awards will be the first showpiece event hosted in the yet to be named, McKay Stadium.

Among other accolades, The Northern Advocate People's Choice Award will also be won by a publicly voted "Sideline Champion".

Sport Northland is asking the Northland community to nominate the person that best demonstrates the values of a "Good Sport".

Your nominee should be a leader in youth sport, someone who demonstrates integrity and mana on the sideline, keeping the child's experience fun and development focused, and encouraging participation in a variety of sports.

Contact Sport Northland on 09 437 9600 to nominate your sideline champion. Once finalists are chosen, they will be profiled in The Northern Advocate and the public will vote to decide the winner.

Conbrio Northland Sports Awards finalists:

Sport code awards:

Lois Howe - Archery

Ethan Russ - Archery

Phyllis Russ - Archery

Brett Randell - Cricket

Makayla Templeton - Cricket

Henry Cooper - Cricket

Olivia Lobb - Cricket

Tim Southee - Cricket

Jorja Swain - Cycling

Shane Stanners - Football

Georgia Witt-Green - Football

Dale Clarke - Golf

Kylie Jacoby - Golf

Luke Brown - Golf

Sjanna Bishop - Golf

Campbell Johns - Hockey

Pippa Benton - Gymnastics

Isaac Lawgun - Olympic Weightlifting

Tegan Verevis - Gymnastics

Cameron Leslie - Para Sports

Brooke Neal - Hockey

Derek Donker - Para Sports

Ella Gunson - Hockey

Jamie Tapp - Para Sports

Stacey Michelsen - Hockey

Jack Goodhue - Rugby

Karina Cooper - Lawn Bowls

Jordan Hyland - Rugby

Fiona Southorn - Para Sport

Scott Gregory - Rugby

Savannah Bodman - Rugby

Mike Salase - Rugby League

Stacey Tupe - Rugby

Ritchie Levita - Rugby League

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate - Rugby

Ross McFarlane - Rugby League

Amanda Wilson - Show Jumping

Blair Tuke - Sailing

Kristine Leonard - Show Jumping

Grant West - Sheep Dog Trials

Samantha Peters - Show Jumping

Murray Child - Sheep Dog Trials

Alex Edwards - Spearfishing

Neville Child - Sheep Dog Trials

Annmarie Holst - Squash

Ben Bremnar - Show Jumping

Jacinta Matson - Squash

Jayden Horsfall - Show Jumping

Sacha Pou-Tito - Squash

Tim Featherstone - Show Jumping

Ciara Smith - Swimming

Finn Trimble - Squash

Madeline Whittam - Swimming

Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist - Squash

Shelley Yeates - Tennis

Shaun Sansom - Squash

Grace Nikora - Volleyball

Mike Clapshaw - Tennis

Terina Hauraki - Volleyball

Terry Mitchell - Tennis

Amoho Karetai-Mahanga - Volleyball



Coach of the year:

Angeline Waetford - Hockey

Georgia Grimme - Special Olympics

Glenn MacDonald - Wheelchair Basketball

Hannah Prout - Gymnastics

Monica Cooper - Swimming



Disabled athlete of the year:

Emma Foy - Cycling

Cameron Leslie - Para Swimming



Masters athlete of the year:

Mike Clapshaw - Tennis

Trevor Irvine - Archery

Wendy Jambor - Tennis

Jane Sweeney - Cycling

Jade McBreen - Olympic Weightlifting

Lee Orton - Surfing

Heather Easterbrook - Surfing

Delwyn Smith - Athletics

Fiona Southorn - Cycling



Official of the year:

Carlrine Gillespie - Swimming

Ross Gillespie - Swimming



Junior athlete of the year:

Alex Edwards - Spearfishing

Annmarie Holst - Squash

Ciara Smith - Swimming

Isaac Lawgun - Olympic Weightlifting

Nikolas Kini – Athletics

Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist – Squash

Terina Hauraki - Volleyball

Jessica Pilmer - Hockey



Te Tohu Teitei a Waho (award for achievements done outside of Northland):

Hannah Wilkinson - Football

James Fisher-Harris - Rugby League

Jody Cameron - Basketball

Kirk Pitman - Volleyball

Leilani Perese - Rugby Union



Leadership award:

Chris Biddles - Multi Sports

Kerry Reyburn - Para Sport/Cycling

Maureen Parker - Lawn Bowls

Mike Edmonds - Rugby



Community Impact award:

Kauri Coast Recreation Society Active Recreation

Kaitaia Basketball Association Basketball



Team of the year:

2018 Golf Northland Men's Interprovincial Team - Golf

Bowls Northland Open Women's Representative Team - Lawn Bowls

Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland NHL Women - Hockey

Northland Kauri - FPC Team Rugby

Whangārei Men's Fours Team - Lawn Bowls



Junior team of the year:

Jack Honey & Helena Sanderson - Sailing

Northland Cluster U17s - Netball

Northland Women's U18 Rugby - Sevens Rugby



Masters team of the year:

Northland Masters 35s Women - Hockey

Northland Womens 60+ - Tennis