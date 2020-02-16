Northland's premier indoor sports facility is set to change names with local electrotechnology company, McKay Ltd, buying the naming rights.
Currently known as ASB Stadium, McKay will officially have the naming rights in March before the 2019 Conbrio Northland Sports Awards are held at the venue on April 3.
In November last year, it was announced ASB would discontinue its naming rights sponsorship of the facility in addition to the ASB Leisure Centre, ASB Northland Sports House and the annual Kerikeri Half Marathon event.
McKay, founded in Northland in 1936 currently with its head office in Whangarei, is the first local sponsor of the stadium in 15 years. In 2004 it was sponsored by the Northern Advocate, with ASB and other non-local sponsors filling the role in the intervening years.
While he was initially unaware the naming rights were on the market, McKay managing director Lindsay Faithfull said he jumped at the chance when he was contacted by Sport Northland.
"It just struck a chord instantly because of my personal association," he said.
Born in Dargaville, Faithfull's family moved to Whangārei when he was about 2 and would play and coach rugby outside the stadium on Kensington Park.
"So, there's a deep personal connection which goes back to my childhood I guess and then the opportunity for a very high-profile sponsorship was obviously attractive," Faithfull said.
Sport Northland sponsorship and funding head Colleen Atchison said she couldn't have asked for a better organisation to secure the stadium's naming rights.
"Having a good local company is huge for us," she said.
"It's exciting for us to form this partnership and may it be for a long period."
The annual Conbrio Northland Sports Awards will be the first showpiece event hosted in the yet to be named, McKay Stadium.
Among other accolades, The Northern Advocate People's Choice Award will also be won by a publicly voted "Sideline Champion".
Sport Northland is asking the Northland community to nominate the person that best demonstrates the values of a "Good Sport".
Your nominee should be a leader in youth sport, someone who demonstrates integrity and mana on the sideline, keeping the child's experience fun and development focused, and encouraging participation in a variety of sports.
Contact Sport Northland on 09 437 9600 to nominate your sideline champion. Once finalists are chosen, they will be profiled in The Northern Advocate and the public will vote to decide the winner.
Conbrio Northland Sports Awards finalists:
Sport code awards:
Lois Howe - Archery
Ethan Russ - Archery
Phyllis Russ - Archery
Brett Randell - Cricket
Makayla Templeton - Cricket
Henry Cooper - Cricket
Olivia Lobb - Cricket
Tim Southee - Cricket
Jorja Swain - Cycling
Shane Stanners - Football
Georgia Witt-Green - Football
Dale Clarke - Golf
Kylie Jacoby - Golf
Luke Brown - Golf
Sjanna Bishop - Golf
Campbell Johns - Hockey
Pippa Benton - Gymnastics
Isaac Lawgun - Olympic Weightlifting
Tegan Verevis - Gymnastics
Cameron Leslie - Para Sports
Brooke Neal - Hockey
Derek Donker - Para Sports
Ella Gunson - Hockey
Jamie Tapp - Para Sports
Stacey Michelsen - Hockey
Jack Goodhue - Rugby
Karina Cooper - Lawn Bowls
Jordan Hyland - Rugby
Fiona Southorn - Para Sport
Scott Gregory - Rugby
Savannah Bodman - Rugby
Mike Salase - Rugby League
Stacey Tupe - Rugby
Ritchie Levita - Rugby League
Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate - Rugby
Ross McFarlane - Rugby League
Amanda Wilson - Show Jumping
Blair Tuke - Sailing
Kristine Leonard - Show Jumping
Grant West - Sheep Dog Trials
Samantha Peters - Show Jumping
Murray Child - Sheep Dog Trials
Alex Edwards - Spearfishing
Neville Child - Sheep Dog Trials
Annmarie Holst - Squash
Ben Bremnar - Show Jumping
Jacinta Matson - Squash
Jayden Horsfall - Show Jumping
Sacha Pou-Tito - Squash
Tim Featherstone - Show Jumping
Ciara Smith - Swimming
Finn Trimble - Squash
Madeline Whittam - Swimming
Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist - Squash
Shelley Yeates - Tennis
Shaun Sansom - Squash
Grace Nikora - Volleyball
Mike Clapshaw - Tennis
Terina Hauraki - Volleyball
Terry Mitchell - Tennis
Amoho Karetai-Mahanga - Volleyball
Coach of the year:
Angeline Waetford - Hockey
Georgia Grimme - Special Olympics
Glenn MacDonald - Wheelchair Basketball
Hannah Prout - Gymnastics
Monica Cooper - Swimming
Disabled athlete of the year:
Emma Foy - Cycling
Cameron Leslie - Para Swimming
Masters athlete of the year:
Mike Clapshaw - Tennis
Trevor Irvine - Archery
Wendy Jambor - Tennis
Jane Sweeney - Cycling
Jade McBreen - Olympic Weightlifting
Lee Orton - Surfing
Heather Easterbrook - Surfing
Delwyn Smith - Athletics
Fiona Southorn - Cycling
Official of the year:
Carlrine Gillespie - Swimming
Ross Gillespie - Swimming
Junior athlete of the year:
Alex Edwards - Spearfishing
Annmarie Holst - Squash
Ciara Smith - Swimming
Isaac Lawgun - Olympic Weightlifting
Nikolas Kini – Athletics
Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist – Squash
Terina Hauraki - Volleyball
Jessica Pilmer - Hockey
Te Tohu Teitei a Waho (award for achievements done outside of Northland):
Hannah Wilkinson - Football
James Fisher-Harris - Rugby League
Jody Cameron - Basketball
Kirk Pitman - Volleyball
Leilani Perese - Rugby Union
Leadership award:
Chris Biddles - Multi Sports
Kerry Reyburn - Para Sport/Cycling
Maureen Parker - Lawn Bowls
Mike Edmonds - Rugby
Community Impact award:
Kauri Coast Recreation Society Active Recreation
Kaitaia Basketball Association Basketball
Team of the year:
2018 Golf Northland Men's Interprovincial Team - Golf
Bowls Northland Open Women's Representative Team - Lawn Bowls
Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland NHL Women - Hockey
Northland Kauri - FPC Team Rugby
Whangārei Men's Fours Team - Lawn Bowls
Junior team of the year:
Jack Honey & Helena Sanderson - Sailing
Northland Cluster U17s - Netball
Northland Women's U18 Rugby - Sevens Rugby
Masters team of the year:
Northland Masters 35s Women - Hockey
Northland Womens 60+ - Tennis