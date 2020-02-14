Tauranga singles, don't lose heart - you are not alone.

Long-time single Tauranga woman Jodi Fitzwater has been on her own for the best part of 12 years.

So she decided to take matters into her own hands, forming a Tauranga singles meet-and-greet group on Facebook.

The aim wasn't just to potentially find love but to be comfortable being single too.

"It is more for connection ... It doesn't even have to be to meet a partner, but just other singles."

Fitzwater said the aim of the group was "just making friends" and invited people along to different activities like walking around the Mauao base track, or on the beach to keep active as well as meeting socially.

"Positive, healthy meet-ups to bring like-minded people together.

"If it gets people out and gets people motivated to get out and do things for themselves as well, then that's helpful in more ways than one."

As a life coach, Fitzwater said she had seen a trend where single people would talk about their lack of a partner - and their concern they would be single for a while.

"When you are surrounded by other singles it can lessen that [feeling], it's just another part of life."

She said one of the advantages of being in a group setting was there wasn't any pressure on participants to couple up, especially if they weren't used to "putting themselves out there".

Fitzwater said there was "too much pressure" put on people by society either to be in a relationship or to look for one.

Valentine's Day can be difficult if you're a singleton, but Jodi Fitzwater says it doesn't have to be for everyone. Photo / File

Tauranga life coach Cassandra Hogan of Fontein Coaching agreed.

Hogan said when she was working with a client on relationship issues, a "major" topic that came up repeatedly was self-worth.

"If they [have low self-worth and] are looking for a relationship, they don't tend to attract the right people."

Those who were in a relationship, she said, might not "feel good enough".

There had been a "generational switch" in resolving relationship issues, Hogan said.

"We're dealing with our parents' ideals where you had to work at your relationship, but now you have single mothers or women who are wanting to have a career.

"They definitely do feel pressure ... but also there's a fire in their belly."

Balance Life coach Jenny Minogue said she had found that although she coached people of all ages, there was a common theme of loneliness.

"People come to you for a number of things," she said.

"In 80 per cent of the cases, they're lonely as well. I try to work with them to be their own best friend ... and love themselves."