Now is the time for the Government to set up an independent public enquiry into the evacuation response to the White Island tragedy on the day of the eruption, led by an independent overseas disaster expert.

There are a number of questions that need to be asked especially as we live in the "Shaky Isles" and another natural disaster will happen, when not if. We need to improve our response especially as there could have been more casualties, such as the Tangiwai disaster with about 150 casualties.

(Abridged)

Michael Galloway, Omokoroa



New solutions needed

It was dismay that I read of the idea that anyone would be pleased with a single dwelling on a section of about 270sq m as a comfortable way to live (News, February 8).

In my opinion, developers in Tauranga should offer homeowners new solutions for compact living instead of the same old cookie-cutter stuff.

How about modern two-storey terraces, 200 m2 land area per dwelling, two-storey 60 m2 dwelling footprint, 50 m2 from and back yards plus 40 m2 utility area?

Private courtyards front and back and no looking into your neighbour's fence.

Advertisement

(Abridged)

Russell Wenn, Oropi



Local parks important

It was good to read in Saturday's paper about first-time home owners getting an opportunity to build at Golden Sands, Papamoa, and that they are content with small, cheaper sections.

It would seem even better if these new houses were two-storied or even joined in small terraces, so that each home had a larger area of usable ground.

The aerial photo showed the density of the houses. Increasing housing density is a good idea but in my view it needs to be accompanied by parks with grassy areas and tall, shady trees. Large parks and the ocean are fine but far away. Small local parks are needed as well and they would greatly enhance the area. (Abridged)

Ann Graeme, Bellevue

