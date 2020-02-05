BAY NEWS

Youth development

Young Māori keen to make a difference in the Far North are being urged to apply for the Tuia Rangatahi Leadership Programme.

Two young Māori leaders aged 18-25 from Te Tai Tokerau will soon be selected to participate in the national programme with applications open until Friday.

Former participants Karen Hepi and Hikitia Wikaira - who both work at Te Kotahitanga e Mahi Kaha Trust in Kaikohe - went through the programme last year and highly recommend it.

Participants will attend a series of four wānanga held across Aotearoa during the year with costs paid by Far North District Council.

Hepi said she and Wikaira learned valuable leadership and networking skills, along with "different approaches and skills to allow us to work better within the community".

"It makes you look at your identity and look at where you're going," she said.

The mentors for this year's programme will be two of the council's newest councillors, Moko Tepania and Rachel Smith.

"Tuia is an awesome programme for Māori youth development," Tepania said.

The Tuia Rangatahi Leadership Programme is associated with the Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs and aims to empower rangatahi Māori to contribute to their local communities.

Visit www.fndc.govt.nz or phone 0800 920 029 to apply.

Cup giveaway

Bay of Islands builder Joe Brajkovich, from Brajkovich Construction, is teaming up with Sup NZ in a bid to bring more reusable coffee cups to the Mid North.

The businesses plan to give away a bunch of Sup's stainless-steel reusable cups to customers of the McGregor's cafe and bakery at the Kerikeri Rd/SH1 roundabout on February 7.

The Kick Start Sustainable Northland event is from 7am-10am.

The first 75 people to order a large hot drink will get a free 12oz stainless steel Sup cup sponsored by Brajkovich Construction.

Brajkovich said he wanted to be part of the solution to target the single use plastic industry and help reduce waste.

He hopes the event will put more reusable cups in the hands of local tradies who frequent MacGregor's Cafe.

Dog day

The upcoming Bark in the Park event at United Kawakawa Rugby Club on February 16 is set to be bigger and better.

This year's Bark in the Park in Kawakawa promises to be bigger and better. Photo / file

It's the second time Bark in the Park has been held; last year's event saw more than 700 people and 250 dogs turn out to see displays by police and conservation dogs, along with agility and obedience demonstrations.

Bark New Zealand will also be attending and giving talks about how children can have positive experiences with dogs.

Bring the kids and learn how you can be safe around dogs in your home and in the community.

Northland Petfood will be presenting an interactive discussion on pet nutrition and itchy dogs.

Owner Luanne Vacy-Lyle is a specialist in dealing with itchy dogs, both from food and environmental allergies.

Even the Bay of Islands Vintage Steam Railway is on board, offering passengers and their four-legged friends free travel from Kawakawa to Taumerere and back again.

Last year the event raised more than $3300 for Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

There will again be a canine cool-off zone with paddling pools and dog-friendly ice blocks, along with prizes for best dressed, fancy dress, best trick and waggiest tail.

Dogs must be on a leash and under control at all times, and must be vaccinated.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

Check out their Facebook page for details.

Gardener farewelled

Staff at Pompallier Mission recently farewelled head gardener Chelsea Neustroski, who left Russell's historic printery after more than four years in the role.

Chelsea Neustroski, holding baby Everlie, has left her role as head gardener at Pompallier Mission. She is pictured at her farewell gathering. Photo / supplied

During her time at Pompallier Mission, the grounds won the Russell Business Association Best Commercial Garden Award for 2016, and have become a favourite part of the property's visitor experience.

Neustroski is moving to Paeroa to be closer to family.

Pompallier Mission property lead Scott Elliffe said Neustroski has done a wonderful job of managing and tending the gardens.

"We're sorry to see her go, but she can enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that she has made a wonderful contribution to Pompallier Mission, and that her work has given many thousands of visitors a lot of enjoyment over the years."

Annie Stuart and Karlene Wakefield will take over the role.

Pompallier Mission is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and the gardens have a five-star rating from the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Teacher's day

More than 65 teachers and six principals came together for a Kaikohekohe Education Network professional development day hosted by Paihia School.

More than 65 teachers and six principals came together for a Kaikohekohe Education Network professional development day in Paihia. Photo / supplied

Paihia School principal Jane Lindsay, who is also a Kaikohekohe Network convenor, introduced a host of speakers and workshops throughout the event on January 28.

Topics included film making, using iPads creatively, composing music using online apps and unpacking the new digital curriculum which becomes mandatory practice for schools this year.

Kaikohekohe Education Network partner with the Manaiakalani Education Trust who focus on developing New Zealand school children, their families and whānau in challenged, stressed and isolated communities.

Manaiakalani programme lead and keynote speaker Dorothy Burt attended the event from Auckland, along with three teachers who hosted workshops.

The team from Manaiakalani Outreach extended their Northland trip to Kaitaia Intermediate school on January 29, when they addressed the Te Hiku cluster of schools who they are also partnered with.

Free heritage

Properties in Northland cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga will open their doors to the public free of charge this Waitangi Day.

The objective of the February 6 open day is to promote the significance of these places that contribute to the story of early Māori and Pākehā interaction and the progression to the multicultural society we are today.

Heritage New Zealand's Northland properties that will be open on Waitangi Day from 10am include Clendon House in Rawene, Kerikeri Mission Station, Māngungu Mission in Horeke, Pompallier Mission in Russell and Te Waimate Mission in Waimate North.

Visitors will receive – while stocks last – a free, 20-page publication about Waitangi Day.



The booklet includes articles on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, a map where the Treaty travelled around the country for signing, reflections from Heritage New Zealand staff on what Waitangi Day means to them and information about the properties.

Visit www.heritage.org.nz for details.

