A bunch of Grumpy Old Men were overwhelmed with the support of outraged community members after the latest theft from their premises.

Grumpy Old Men Enterprises (GOME) is a volunteer group whose members break down old home appliances and products, sell the metal and other materials recovered and donate to various charity organisations, mainly centred around helping kids.

They have had numerous break-ins, where people have come by their Castlecliff yard and stolen items awaiting processing.

The latest break-ins happened on Saturday January 18 and last Friday, but items are stolen "all the time".

"People come in and drop stuff off and then take some with them," GOME member Jim O'Neill said.

The group's Hinau St yard has numerous cameras on site.

"If we catch anyone on camera they will be reported to the police," O'Neill said.

After the most recent break-ins, O'Neill decided to have a "laugh" and post footage on Facebook of items being taken.

The group made a post on Monday evening. It received more than 100 reactions and 50 comments by people appalled at the footage.

Since the post, the group has updated the situation on Facebook.

"Since posting this message on Facebook all items have been returned to us and a donation to the GOME trust has been received. This matter is now closed and we hope that this experience will act as a deterrent in the future. Thanks for your support and we will continue to provide a service that benefits the kids of this great town."

The group has received great feedback from the community regarding their operation, O'Neill said.

"A lot of positive feedback, an awful lot."

The group is always looking for volunteers and appreciates donations of any tools and other equipment.

O'Neill had a message to those thinking of stealing.

"We don't care who you are. We will report you to the police and you will be prosecuted.

"It's about the kids at the end of the day. Stealing from us is stealing from them."

The group was formed four-and-a-half years ago when the Vintage Car Club, which used to take scrap metal and other materials, decided it would no longer do so. So 10 men came up with an idea.

"We formed a trust," O'Neill said.

"We would start doing it and would give all the money back to the community."

Jim O'Neill and Dick Motram in the workshop. Photo / File

The group has since expanded to around 25, with some working every day, others a couple of times a month. They are all volunteers.

They take apart everything from computers and laptops to chairs, salvaging whatever material they can and selling it on.

O'Neill said 95 per cent of the funds goes towards children.

"We give away a lot of money, for both education and sporting equipment."

GOME has raised more than $130,000 for local charities and schools over the past four years, and people stealing from it are "stealing from the kids".

"We are all volunteers. We have to pay bills like any other business. We have to pay rent and power just like everyone else. They are just depriving the kids when they steal."