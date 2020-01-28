

Adam Pearse

Six Kamo bowlers will represent Northland in May after the team took out the Mercedes Cup inter-club junior sixes competition in Whangārei on Monday.

The team of Skye Renes (singles), Ken Massey, Leon King (pairs), Gordon Campbell, Judy Morgan and Barry Donaldson (triples) won 10 of their 15 games to beat the team from Mangawhai by four points, as well as teams from Kensington, Kamo and Ngunguru.

Gordon Wright, playing on his home green, sends his distinctive bowls rolling along the surface. Photo / John Stone

The win qualfied the team to play in a regional competition in May when they will come up against teams from Auckland, Counties Manukau, North Harbour and the Far North.

"Across the disciplines, everyone won really well, they didn't drop many games at all," singles player Renes said.

"The success was spread across the whole team, which was a pretty good feeling that everyone contributed, it was just a great day."

Ngunguru Bowling Club member John Wilde eyes his target. Photo / John Stone

The win seemed to be business as usual for Renes, who also took out the Onerahi open women's pairs over the weekend with partner Maxine Nicklin, just weeks after the pair won the Northland junior (1-5 years) pairs.

Onerahi Bowling Club bowlers Maxine Nicklin (left) and Skye Renes have been on a hot streak in the last few weeks. Photo / Supplied

Renes, a dual member of the Kamo and Onerahi bowling clubs, said she was glad to see the team hold their nerve in the last round considering they could ensure the competition win with two victories in the final round.

Advertisement

"We were pretty aware that if we won all our games we had it in the bag, so everyone was pretty happy after the game."

Lorraine Paul from Ngunguru showed great concentration in her play on Monday. Photo / John Stone

Asked how she thought the team would fare on the regional stage, Renes' confidence in their ability was resolute.

"I think we'll go great, that's always my opnion."

The Kamo team's triples unit of Campbell, Morgan and Donaldson did especially well, winning all five of their match-ups.

Karina Cooper from Kamo (left) and Barbara Hopper from Ngunguru examine the Kensington Bowling Club green. Photo / John Stone

Morgan said she was happy to see the team succeed and looked forward to representing Northland.

"We were over the moon, we were playing some very good people, there's a lot of very good 1-5 year players around."

Leigh Ogier from Kensington was locked in a good contest in the triples against Ngunguru. Photo / John Stone

With temperatures almost reaching 28C, Morgan commended her team, particularly Donaldson for playing to a high level in his first year of competitive bowls.

Morgan said the team's fortunes come May would come down to how they performed on the day.

Advertisement

"I'm just a relatively new bowler and there's a lot to learn. It's a very technical game and you've got to have a lot of patience."

Kamo's Roger File was in a great singles battle with fellow club member Skye Renes after lunch on Monday. Photo / John Stone

Recent Northland bowls results:

Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club Summer Night:

Winners: Noel Bailey, Judith Cook, Ivan Yovich - 3 wins, 13 ends, 30 points