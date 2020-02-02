About 15km south of Raetihi is and area known as Ore Ore and Stuart Lilburn has spent his entire 80 years there.

Laurel Stowell travelled the Parapara to speak with him.

Stuart Lilburn has been told he should write a book about his Ore Ore area on the Parapara highway and the two murders that happened on the site of his current house in 1913.

Lilburn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.