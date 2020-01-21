Commemorations marking the largest signing of the Treaty of Waitangi are taking shape – and everybody is invited.

February 12 marks the 180th anniversary of Governor William Hobson meeting with rangatira from the Hokianga regarding the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Hokianga signing, which was attended by more than 3000 people, followed less than a week after the first Treaty signing at Waitangi.

"The signing of the Treaty is commemorated every February 12 by the Hokianga community and 2020 will be no exception," Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Māori heritage director Mita Harris said.

"The home people at Horeke will take the lead with the Māngungu commemorations once again, and Heritage New Zealand will provide support – including opening the Māngungu Mission House for visitors."

The day will start with a pōwhiri at 9am, followed by karakia and mihi, the sharing of kōrero around the signing of the Treaty and its relevance today, and kai and performances by local school children.

Another taonga – the original table on which Te Tiriti was signed – will also feature at the event, along with a display of photos of past Hokianga Tiriti commemorations and an invitation to people to share their own whakapapa links to the Horeke signatories of Te Tiriti.

"Everyone is welcome to come and mark this important anniversary with us," Harris said.

Advertisement

Gallery open

Kerikeri photographer Janette Walker is opening her art studio on a regular basis following numerous requests during the Kerikeri Open Art Studio Trail [Koast].

The gallery, at 136 Landing Rd, Kerikeri, is now open every first Saturday of the month from 2pm-4.30pm.

Walker moved to Kerikeri in 2015 and is a member of the Bay of Islands photography club and the Photographic Society of New Zealand.

She completed a diploma in professional photography in 2013 and an advanced diploma in professional photography in 2014, along with a certificate in portrait photography.

Jazz club

The Grand Masters of Jazz - the Brian Smith Quartet - are kicking off a year of regular gigs at the Turner Centre jazz club.

The group, which includes Brian Smith on saxophone, Dean Kerr on guitar, Bruce Lynch on double bass and Frank Gibson on drums, will perform on January 31 from 6pm.

Smith has performed with the likes of Bing Crosby, Alexis Korner, T-Bone Walker, Georgie Fame, Alan Price and Jon Hendriks, and his film and TV sound tracks include Come a Hot Friday, Shaker Run, Gloss and Frontline.

The Turner Centre club invites national and international jazz musicians to perform at its theatre bar each month.

Advertisement

Doors open at 5pm and the cost is $10.

Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz or phone 09 407 0260 for more information.

Funds raised

Donations of $1000 were raised during recent Hell Hole of the Pacific street theatre performances in Russell recently.

The funds will go to the local Duffus Charitable Trust, which provides pensioner housing for Russell.

The fun street theatre performances depict Kororāreka in 1836, recreating Russell's past as a lawless whaling port rife with grog and prostitution.

The cast of 30 included 20 locals and 10 from the Stage Door Company in Kerikeri.

Director Cris Aronson said a smaller troupe will perform at the Duke Tavern in Russell in February and have been booked as the evening's entertainment for a conference at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in March.

June Hayes

Jazz musician June Hayes is teaming up with Alex Ward on keyboards for an afternoon of music in Kerikeri this weekend.

The June Hayes Set performs at the Plough & Feather, the former Pear Tree restaurant site across from the Stone Store, on Sunday from 3pm-6pm.



Hayes returned to Northland last year after almost 30 years of performing in Auckland and beyond.

Check out www.ploughandfeather.co.nz/events for details.

School holidays

Kids at a loose end in Russell these school holidays can head to Pompallier Mission for some fun activities.

The inaugural Pompallier Mission Holiday Programme includes dried flower crafts using flowers from the heritage garden on Wednesday, and poi-making on Thursday.

On Friday there will be book-cover design and binding.

Each session takes place at Pompallier Mission, The Strand, from 10am-noon.

The historic Russell landmark is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Admission is by gold coin donation.

Good vibes

Head along to Hihi for some good sounds among the pohutukawa trees on January 25.

Sounds Good @ Butler Point features Hollie Smith and Band with special guest Nathan Haines from 3pm-6pm.

Jazz and blues specialists "Markyboy" Wilson and Moxieblue are the support band.

There will be beer and wine on sale from Kerikeri's Kainui Brewery, along with food featuring Za Foodies with Karaage chicken and offerings from Cafe Jerusalem.



Entry for children under 12 is free and there is free parking on-site.

Tickets cost $85 from www.eventfinda.co.nz or by phoning 0800 289 849.

Summer sounds

Five-piece reggae and ska act Strangely Arousing are headlining the Far North Summer Sounds event on February 16.

Bring the whānau for an entertaining afternoon of music, food and family fun at Kainui Vineyard in Kerikeri from 1pm-7pm.

There will also be sounds from Scarlet Fever, Saelyn Guyton, The Noise, Friday Night Special and Guests, along with activities for the kids.

Entry is a koha donation for adults and kids are free.

The event is hosted by Be Free which supports a drug-free Bay of Islands.

Visit www.befreeplaymusic.wordpress.com for more information.

*If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenny.ling@nzme.co.nz along with your contact details.