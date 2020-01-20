Northwave Swim Club's Tyler Jepsen has announced himself as one to watch with 16 wins from 18 races at the Northland Age Group Swimming Championships over the weekend.

The 15-year-old Whangārei Boys' High School student was a class above in Dargaville's Kauri Coast Community Pool as he swam record times in the 50-metre backstroke, 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle across the three-day competition which started Friday.

Bream Bay swimmer Archie White cuts through the water in his breaststroke swim. Photo / John Stone

All of Jepsen's times were personal bests in the 50m pool, but his shining achievement was when he recorded qualifying times - in the 50m and 100m backstroke - for the New Zealand Open Championships in Auckland from March 31-April 4.

Along with a previous qualifying swim in the 200m backstroke, Jepsen's results meant he would race in all three backstroke distances in the competition regarded as an Olympic trial for New Zealand's top swimmers.

Bay of Islands club swimmer Devon Ray comes up for air. Photo / John Stone

Despite the importance of last weekend's meet, Jepsen said he was simply excited for the event which he had competed in since he was 10 years old.

"I was just excited for it because I knew it was going to be a big weekend," he said.

"I just hyped myself up for it so I wasn't going to be nervous at all."

Kori Brown stays straight during the backstroke. Photo / John Stone

While he was now qualified for the Open Championships in the three distances, Jepsen said he aimed to swim faster qualifying times at the coming Auckland Age Group Championships, which would see him qualify for a better heat come March.

Jepsen said his goal for 2020 concerned a squad selection for a competition in Australia, a selection based on the Northlander's efforts at the coming National Age Group Championships in Wellington in April.

Baillie Schick picks up speed with a strong butterfly technique. Photo / John Stone

While he was initially selected in last year's squad, Jepsen did not travel to Australia and said the passion to book his spot on the plane burned bright.

"I think I have a chance of getting picked this year but it all just depends on how I do at nationals.

"The passion is always there."

Manaia swim surf team swimmer Amber Farrell (right) leads her teammate in their medley heat. Photo / John Stone

Jepsen was one of more than 150 swimmers who took part in the three-day event. Club swimmers from across Northland, as well as Samoa's Palepua Afoa, 12, and Australia's Cameron Gawn, 12, competed in stunning conditions.

Considering the event's prominence in Northland's swimming calendar, two of Northland's long-serving officials were recognised for their service.

Poolside official Ann Bailie, 71, was congratulated for her service to Northland swimming after competing in the sport from 1958 until the age of 27. In 1974, she joined the Dargaville club and began her long stand of service to the region.

Northland swimming servant Ann Bailie was recognised for her years of service to the sport. Photo / Mike Swords

Bailie said her passion for the sport came from seeing the youth get involved.

"I just love to watch the kids," she said.

"Just the swimming. I wouldn't do it if I didn't love it."

Whangārei Amateur Swim club's Tasmin Hodsonin races through the water. Photo / John Stone

Official Ross Gillespie was also recognised and presented with a certificate from international swimming body, FINA, to mark his stint as a referee at last year's Open Water World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Gillespie is on the FINA list of referees to be rostered for events around the world, and was one of five international referees at the open water championships.