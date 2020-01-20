COMMENT:

Apartment living in the Tauranga and Rotorua city centres makes a lot of sense to me and it is encouraging to see both councils are receptive to the idea.

Granted Tauranga has made greater inroads with the concept and there are already people taking advantage of the lifestyle particularly at Mount Maunganui.

Read more: More than 200 apartments planned or built for Tauranga's CBD

Meanwhile, more than 200 apartments are either planned or being built in Tauranga's CBD and as many as 350 people could take up residence in the high-end apartments and luxury townhouses once the Farmers building is complete.

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Farmers 97 apartments for 350-plus people in Tauranga's CBD

But many business leaders believe there is room for further expansion which could drive revitalisation and help resurrect the inner city.

In Rotorua, there are 107 apartment units in the CBD and mayor Steve Chadwick said the council also wants to see more inner-city living as part of a comprehensive housing plan being developed.

Advertisement

Chadwick said the council approved investigating potential incentives last year to encourage building improvements and conversions to apartments.

Read more: Tauranga's most expensive and most affordable suburb revealed

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell went one step further and thinks the Tauranga CBD could be the next biggest desirable suburb.

There is no denying the cost of residential land has skyrocketed in the Bay of Plenty and is one of the factors driving up house prices.

I have never lived in an apartment but I am not opposed to the idea.

Imagine living on the doorstep of your workplace? There would be no time lost in traffic every day battling the daily drive and road rage.

Imagine being part of the hustle and bustle of the inner city and having all the amenities close at hand?

Imagine no more lawn mowing and gardening. That would make more time for hobbies, exploring and travelling.

I think it would be a great option for professionals and retirees and those who would like the lifestyle that comes within.

Advertisement

Read more: Inner-city living could help to revitalise Rotorua CBD, experts say

Auckland and Wellington are great examples of how they have made the most out of valuable space.

Now seems like the perfect time to start building up instead of out.

OPINION put COMMENT in synopsis

