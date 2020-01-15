The quiet small space found down Maria Pl has been brought to life this summer with authentic Latin American food and giant outdoor games.

As part of an initiative run by the Whanganui Town Centre Regeneration project, the space had been filled with a giant pool table, giant Connect 4 and table tennis before Condimento Latino saw an opportunity for their food truck.

Condimento Latino owners Ursula and Cristian Carrizo said they saw Ellen Young, the regeneration project co-ordinator, was advertising for something to fill the rest of the space.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity," Ursula said.

Having sold their authentic cuisine at the Whanganui River Markets every Saturday, they are not shy of the foodie scene or interacting with customers.

The couple said their most popular dishes include the breakfast burritos, brisket and three milk cakes.

"Tacos are very popular as well because we make the corn tortillas fresh here," Cristian said.

Ursula said toffee apples had become very popular at the markets.

"We try to use local and organic products as well as free range and Cristian buys spices from Mexican shops to keep the flavour authentic," Ursula said.

They have decided to introduce empanadas, with prawn and cheese, beef and vegetarian options, into their menu but they only currently serve these at the markets as they do not have power at the Maria Pl site.

Ursula said they only used biodegradable products to serve their food in.

Condimento Latino food truck will serve up Latin American food in the shared space in Maria Pl until May. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Cristian purchased his food truck as an old caravan just over a year ago. He ripped it apart and rebuilt, adding a kitchen and storage.

The couple moved from Wellington to Whanganui around five years ago with their two sons, Sebastian, 17, and Ngaru, 5.

Before bringing his passion for cooking to Whanganui, Cristian worked as a chef at the award winning La Boca Loca restaurant in Miramar.

Sebastian helps out running the food truck when he is not at school and Cristian said when they take the food truck to bigger markets and food shows their whole family comes to help and support them.

"I'm more in charge of marketing and accounting and all the paperwork, I'm not really good on cooking so Cristian's the one doing the cooking and also Sebastian," Ursula said.

The couple hope to put up flags and bring music to the space, making it easier for people to find them.

"We're trying to introduce that here it is not just Mexican, it's Latin American food but we need to introduce it slowly because I think the public here are not just going out and trying new things. It takes a while to introduce new flavours so the Mexican is the easier because I think everyone knows Mexican and it's very popular," she said.

A giant pool table, giant Connect 4, table tennis and beanbags also fill the space for people to use. Photo / Lewis Gardner

They would also like the space to be used for trade markets and movies held in the evenings and on Fridays to host live music from local musicians.

They are open in Maria Pl across from Farmers from Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 3pm.

The couple hopes their food truck will stay in the space until May.