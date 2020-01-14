Whanganui residents are being invited to embrace the grind and raise funds for the Australian residents and animals affected by the country's ongoing fires.

Local gyms Iron Alley Fitness and Crossfit Nefarious have joined forces to create a 24-hour Row-A-Thon to which people can donate before taking part in the marathon workout.

Lesley Eru, who owns Iron Alley Fitness, said it was a mutual friend of hers and Crossfit Nefarious owner Jazz Hepi who suggested the two should organise a fundraiser.

After thinking over some ideas, such as possibly setting up an obstacle course, the pair decided on a 24-hour rowing challenge.

"It needed to be something that was a grind," Eru said.

"It needed to be something meaningful and a little bit monotonous.

"Something that was tough to do, the same as what those firefighters are going through over there."

The fires have torn through more than five million hectares of Australian bushland, and at least two dozen people have died.

Last week 22 New Zealand firefighters were sent to Australia to assist local efforts to control and extinguish the fires.

Eru and Hepi got advice about the mental and physical challenges firefighters face from Hepi's partner and Crossfit Nefarious co-owner Kane Hura, who is a volunteer firefighter with the rural brigade in Whanganui.

Hura is currently in Hawke's Bay assisting with the clean up following the Tangoio forest fires.

The 24-hour fundraiser takes place at Iron Alley Fitness in Wilson St and starts at 6pm on Friday, January 17.

Six rowing machines will be available and the pair plans to have at least one of the machines in use for the full 24 hours.

Eru said anyone wanting to take part can row for as long or as little as they'd like.

"You don't have to be fit to do it and it's not rowing for distance.

"Some people are sharing an hour and doing 20 minutes each and some people are doing a full hour.

"You can have it on the lightest setting and chat with the person next to you."

Hepi said the fundraiser would bring the crossfit and firefighting worlds together.

"In crossfit firefighters and our front line are really important, and that's the whole rationale behind the grind.

"It's quite humbling and it's to place you in their shoes."

Hepi said it was good to get involved with the camaraderie shown between New Zealand and Australia in response to the fires.

"In times of need, we all come together," she said.

"We need to, and we need to do what we can with what we have."

The fundraiser takes place at Iron Alley Fitness between 6pm Friday and 6pm Saturday.