Culture and competition will go hand in hand for Moerewa 12-year-old Shakeal Pickering when he takes the field for the New Zealand Māori under-14 boys' football team in Papakura today.

Shakeal (Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Hine) is the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.