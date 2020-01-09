Brian Hayward and Nicky Plane of Hayward's Auctions in Whanganui have moved premises.

The new auction house is just two blocks away from the previous site so it was a pretty easy transition, right?

"Not at all," Hayward said.

"It took several weeks and many truckloads."

The couple ran their business from the council-owned building at 129 Guyton St for 12 years which meant a vast accumulation of stuff.

"We had a garage sale, then a free-for-all and still took five truckloads to the dump," Hayward said.

"There were another four truckloads that we've put in storage."

The move seemed to be going on forever and the couple said they were very grateful to the six friends who pitched in and helped them get there in the end.

"We did unearth some things that we thought were lost," Plane said.

A box of items from a deceased estate auction that had been missing, presumed lost, turned up.

"It was great to be able to return that."

Hayward is well aware that valuable items can go missing.

"Families sometimes lose things when clearing their deceased relatives' properties and I'm used to keeping strict inventories but this move challenged me."

The new premises at 50 Guyton St may be considerably smaller but it has plenty of windows.

"People can see what we've got and we've made a few sales from it," Plane said.

"We've got our phone number in the window and I got a call from someone who was passing through town and wanted to buy something."

Auctioneer Brian Hayward in the old premises at 129 Guyton St.

Although the premises are smaller, they also come with a proper office space and a storage loft above.

"There's not a lot of room for seating here but we've held a couple of sales already and people have been quite happy," Hayward said.

The first estate and general auction was due to take place last night.

"We're looking forward to it and I'm expecting that there will be a good turnout," Hayward said.

Hayward and Plane are looking forward to having a stall at the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Fair which will be held in the former Postie Plus building opposite Cotton On in Victoria Ave.

"We've got some really nice things for that and we've got an exciting specialist military auction coming up."

The third member of the Hayward's team, Ruby the dog, is also happy with the move, Plane said.

"She loves looking out the windows but she gave some people a fright by sitting between two taxidermied animals in the window.

"They nearly jumped out of their skins when she moved."

To see what's coming up follow the Haywards Wanganui Facebook page.