COMMENT:

I never imagined I would end up with a 25-year addiction which has cost me tens of thousands of dollars.

I am having a panic attack calculating the exact figure that doesn't even take into account the toll on my health and wellbeing.

Smoking kills but until five days ago it still failed to deter me from lighting up. Granted, I am trying to give up again for what seems like the millionth time and I hope I succeed.

I hope I can farewell my old friend who has helped me cope with the highs and lows of life.

I would never encourage anyone to start smoking but if I am being honest the constant yearly tax hikes on cigarettes gets under my skin.

I know the Government has got my best interests at heart but I'd like to see more of the estimated $2 billion going into helping people kick the habit.

READ MORE:

• Smoking among young teens nearly stubbed out - survey

• Comment: Why I'm finally giving up smoking at 68

• Could the cure to smoking be found in... smoke?

• A man started vaping to quit smoking cigarettes. Now he's smoking cigarettes to quit vaping nicotine addiction

Advertisement

As this newspaper reported today, independent researcher Marewa Glover believes the price hikes are disproportionately affecting vulnerable members of society and they needed to stop.

Poor people are still smoking.

She says it has been like the wild west with aggravated robberies and police have acknowledged cigarettes are now a sought-after commodity.

Dairy owners, meanwhile, are afraid some of their income will go up in smoke.

At the moment my own household is also like the wild west as I detox from smoking and take it out on everyone else.

To ease the pain I have bought a miniature vape but upon reflection I think I should have upsized.

Vaping is also controversial but the Ministry of Health says it is the lesser of two evils.

I agree. If vaping stops me buying cigarettes then that can only be a good thing.