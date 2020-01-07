It was supposed to be a relaxing holiday to bring in the new year but Joshua Malpas and his family spent the last day of 2019 braving the smoke as firestorms drew near.

Malpas, who was born and raised in Whanganui, now lives in Melbourne with his wife Sonje and their 5-year-old daughter Everleigh.

The family decided to take a trip to Batemans Beach and stay at the local campground on the southeast coast of New South Wales.

Malpas said leading up to their holiday they contacted authorities, the campground and local residents, who all assured the couple they did not have fires in the area and there was nothing to worry about.

Joshua, Sonje and Everleigh Malpas four days before a bush fire forced the evacuation of the campground where they were staying. Photo / Joshua Malpas

He said the fire that eventuated caught authorities by surprise as they had no idea it was going to behave the way it did.

"It was 10 in the morning and we heard sirens and knew something wasn't right. The information started coming through and all of a sudden the people who ran the caravan park came around and said drop everything and go to the beach."

They quickly started to grab water bottles and anything they could think of that would help with survival, such as food, blankets and clothes.

They were evacuated onto the beach for around three hours alongside 4000 other people from around the region.

Advertisement

"Everybody was eerily calm. There were a lot of wide eyes looking around to see where the next bad thing was coming from but, at the same time, there was an eerie sense of calmness that we were probably in the safest place we could be."

He said there were a lot of children around and people from the nearest supermarket, Coles, brought ice blocks to hand out to children to keep them calm.

Malpas said they lost all power and communication but the supermarket remained opened with a generator running, letting people come into the store three at a time to purchase supplies via Eftpos.

"While I was at Coles the smoke was so thick, and I'm a healthy guy but I was really struggling to breathe."

They soon realised that one of the fires was around 100m away from the beach - a lot closer than some had thought, Malpas said.

"The helicopter came over and dumped water on it and then you could start to see people say, hey this is a lot closer then we think it is.

"And then that's when the wind changed and the smoke dropped - like you couldn't see your hand in front of your face - and then the wind stopped and started blowing smoke over us. It really felt apocalyptic, you couldn't see anything."

He said it got a lot harder to breathe with the smoke becoming thicker and Everleigh, who was lying underneath a wet blanket on Sonje, began to get scared and yell "the fire's going to kill me".

Advertisement

The wind's change of direction meant the fire was then pushed back and they were able to return to their caravan.

He said driving home to Melbourne they watched the freeways close, due to the fires that were in every state.

When a helicopter flew overhead with a downpour of water, people started to realise how close the fire really was. Photo / Joshua Malpas

"It feels like the whole of Australia is burning."

The family was now home in Melbourne and Malpas said they did not have to wear masks to help them breathe but when they walked outside, all they could smell was smoke.

Malpas said the air quality was similar to having bonfire smoke blow into the face but it lingered for hours.

"And we were the lucky ones. A part of what me and my wife feel at the moment is guilt because we feel absolutely devastated but we got out you know, our house is fine, our family is fine."

Joshua, Everleigh and Sonje Malpas were caught in the terror of the Australian bush fires on New Year's Eve. Photo / Joshua Malpas

In Melbourne, they have had a few light showers of rain but nothing substantial to put the fires out, he said.

"My wife and I are both feeling very irritable and jumpy and it's been really hard to go back to normal life."

Having lived in Australia for almost 17 years, Malpas said they had experienced bush fires before but they had never been so widespread.

"It's amazing how the world has stepped up but the hardest thing is rebuilding."

Everleigh and Sonje hid underneath a wet blanket to try to protect themselves when the fire grew closer. Photo / Joshua Malpas

He advised anyone who wished to donate to help those in need to first research and find a fundraiser that looked reputable.

He said those organised by the Victoria and New South Wales state governments were in need of funds.