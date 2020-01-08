About 34 swimmers turned out to the annual New Year's Day sunrise swim out to Motu Arahi island just off Paihia beach.

Spokeswoman and local swim coach Karen Markin said the group set off at 5.50am on January 1 and managed to get a great view of the sunrise before swimming around the island and back to shore.

The full circuit is just under 2km.

Conditions were perfect, with a slack tide and no wind or cloud, she said.

"It was flat and calm with a beautiful blue sky.

"It was an absolutely fantastic way to start the year, let alone the new decade. It puts you in a good frame of mind to start the year - you feel at one with nature. It was excellent."

The swimmers indulged in a shared breakfast, with home baking, coffee and bubbles on their return.

It's the ninth year the local swimmers have been taking part in the event.

The social group meet regularly to swim together in the sea.

"There is a variation of age groups, but we all swim together so we can experience it at the same time," Markin said. "The camaraderie of the swimmers is amazing."

Georgia Norman and Willi Henley perform in the Kerikeri Theatre Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream at Kainui Rd Vineyard last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Chica, nearest camera and Tom Brae wow the crowd with their Fireshow at a previous Extravaganza Fair. Photo / John Stone

Extravaganza fair

Interesting market stalls, arts and craft, food, musical entertainment, circus shows and performers will be at the Extravaganza Fair at Waitangi on January 18 and 19.

The family day out will be held at Te Tiriti o Waitangi Marae and features fun activities for the kids including shows and games along with face painting and hair braiding.

There will also be crystals, boho homewares, hats, massage, a hipster tattoo and piercing shop, poi and an open tiny home.

"We're bringing back the 'old school' - join in our sack races, tug of wars and musical bean bags and be in to win prizes," a spokesperson said.

This is the second year the event has been held at Waitangi. Last year was a huge success and heaps of fun, the spokesperson said.

Entry is free.

Visit http://extravaganzafair.co.nz for details.

Snorkel day

Explore the waters of Tapeka Point and learn about kina barrens at the Tapeka Point Snorkel Day on January 18.

Participants could even spot triple-fins and reef fish at the fun event which is located 6km north of Russell and recommended for everyone 5 and up.

All children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult beach observer and experienced guides and advanced safety procedures will be in place on the day.

Bring your own gear or get free hire of masks, snorkels, fins and wetsuits.

Registrations are on the day between 10am and 2.30pm and koha is welcome.

Sponsored by Foundation North and Fish Forever, the event will be dependent on sea and weather conditions, with the back-up day on January 25.

Visit www.emr.org.nz and Facebook for details.

The Tall Ships Regatta will be held on January 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tall ships

The Tall Ships Regatta will be held on January 11.

This is the Southern Hemisphere's premiere tall ships race where vessels come from all over to participate.

It is a spectacle of sail and a light-hearted race of classic vessels organised by the Russell Boating Club. The iconic Bay of Islands event is now open to sailing vessels of all shapes and sizes.

Racing is followed every year by a prizegiving and traditional hangi at the Russell Boating Club with live bands and dancing until late.

For more information, visit russellboatingclub.org.nz/tall-ships and RussellNZ.co.nz

Sandcastle competition

The Rotary Sandcastle competition will be held at Paihia beach at the Kings Rd end on January 11 from 10.30am.

Have fun creating your own masterpiece or admire the work of others'.

