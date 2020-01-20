Swells are expected to reach up to two metres at Tauranga's beaches over the next few days - and surf lifesavers are warning people to think before they get in the water.

Surf Life Saving patrol captain at Mount Maunganui Main Beach Jo Parry said they were advising those who wanted to go out on the water to "stay vigilant" and to know their limits.

"Take that extra second to stop and think about things," she said.

Parry said she hoped most people would use their common sense, but recognised that their knowledge of the surf would play a big part in whether they went in the water or not.

"There's no harm in asking questions if they're unsure about anything," she said.

"Don't assume you know everything... Sometimes the best-looking surf might not be the safest."

Surf Life Saving patrol captain Jo Parry is encouraging those who want to use the water to keep an eye on the conditions. Photo / George Novak

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said "big, rolly waves" of up to two metres were forecast despite little wind and temperatures in the mid-20s.

Crabtree said although the region would not be as affected as the East Cape, the waves would be noticeably bigger, particularly for surfers and those in boats.

"It can be hazardous for swimmers," she said, and large waves would affect the strength of the rips.

The waves would begin picking up this morning and are forecast to reach two meters high. These waves would begin to ease tomorrow.

Surf Life Saving NZ national lifesaving manager Allan Mundy said in a statement that Surf Life Saving teams often experience an increase in "challenging" rescues during this type of weather pattern.

People walking along the shore should watch out for large waves surging up the beach, he said.

"These have the power to knock people over and will travel well past the high tide mark ... young children, the elderly and small dogs are most at risk."

Anyone who goes swimming should swim between the flags, stay well within their depth and should not swim alone, Mundy said.

"Be aware that when a large surging wave comes into shore, what was your swimming depth will be lost as the surge carries you out at least an extra metre," he said.

"If you have been swimming in shoulder-deep water you now are in water well over your head, in a body of water that will want to get back out to sea."

Ray Ohrenschall, manager of the Hibiscus Surf School which operates off Mount Maunganui Main Beach, said they were prepared for the swells to hit.

They have a plan in place, and will be keeping an eye on the size of the waves, he said.

"Where we're located, it's pretty sheltered ... we will be operating, as per usual."

Competitive surfer Luke Griffin, 18, said he was looking forward to trying out the waves over the next few days, especially up the Coromandel.

However, he advised inexperienced surfers to stay near the surf life-saving patrol areas of the beach.

Inexperienced surfers are encouraged to stay between the flags at Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo / George Novak

"Maybe go [to] Shark Alley, or the [Mount Maunganui] Main Beach," he said.

"Somewhere it doesn't bring in so much swell, so you still enjoy the surf as much as everyone else, but you're not surfing the more powerful waves."