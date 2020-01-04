Emergency departments in Tauranga and Whakatāne again experienced higher demand over the festive season. Sandra Conchie reports.


Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals emergency departments had the usual influx of patients over the Christmas Eve-New Year's Day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Patients Tauranga Hospital and Whakatane ED: