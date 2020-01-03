KAIPARA CONNECTION

Fears are growing for the future sustainability of the toheroa after locals claim to have seen heaps of people filling sacks and large fish bins full of the seafood delicacy over the Christmas / New Year period.

Michael Ross says he saw a group of eight people digging up toheroa on New Year's Day.

"This group had two large fish bins and they were emptying sacks into them, no one needs this much, permit or not."

Ross says he estimates the group would have taken hundreds of toheroa.

"You would think something as scarce as toheroa, MPI would have patrols 24/7 to stop this, because once they are gone, they're gone."

Ministry for Primary Industries manager of fisheries compliance Steve Ham says toheroa

are of major cultural significance, "and it would be a great pity to see their recovery fail because of people's greed or the fact that people are unaware of the rules".

"The only exception to collecting toheroa is a customary fishing permit. If you are caught with or have disturbed up to 50 toheroa, you face a $500 infringement fine. If you are caught with more than 50 toheroa, you face prosecution and a maximum fine of $20,000."

Ham says so far only a small number of fishers were infringed for gathering toheroa illegally prior to Christmas.



"Ministry for Primary Industries fisheries officers and honorary fisheries officers are actively monitoring our beaches, letting gatherers know about the issue and how they can tell the difference between tuatua and toheroa."

Michael Ross shared his concerns about the huge numbers of people taking toheroa to his facebook page, where others responded sharing similar stories.

Aaron Fitness said he saw people taking them just the other day, "and they're taking fish bins full of everything".

Baylys Beach tour guide Olaf Raasch said in a post to facebook the situation is dire and nothing new.

"I am on the beach more than most people and see the carnage ...everyone is out there for themselves and nobody actually knows the extent of the problem, it's basically an extinction going on."

Raasch said people were taking the prohibited delicacy at all times of day.

"People are doing it en masse at night and during the day, I've seen hundreds of dig ups, there is basically zero policing of it."

Steve Ham denied there was zero policing.

"Fishery officers are working tirelessly over the summer break patrolling a large proportion of Northland, including the Ripiro coastline. Fishery officers will often work across multiple locations in any one day, depending on weather conditions."

"The coverage over the Christmas period has been solid and it is pleasing that a large proportion of inspections over this time have been compliant."

Couple makes generous donation

Kids from Kauri St in Dargaville have been getting into the swing of things these school holidays - thanks to a generous couple who donated an expertly engineered swing set.

A double swing set made from galvanised steel pipe has been erected on Kauri St in Dargaville much to the delight of local kids. Photo / Rose Stirling

Margaret and John Bishop, former owners of Newmans Engineering, are newly retired and have been spending more time with their grandchildren, that's when they noticed the neighbourhood they lived in was full of active kids.

However, they noticed something was missing.

"The kids around here are very social and there's nothing for them to play on around here, especially for the younger kids."

"So we just decided to make it available for all the local kids from the Kauri St Neighbourhood as well.

John Bishop, an engineer by trade, designed and crafted the double swing set made from galvanised pipe and within a week it was built and fully erected, "just in time for the Christmas school holidays".

"John and I are thrilled to see the swing in use and the children so happy. It's great to see the children taking turns and learning social skills."

Margaret and John's grandkids as well as all the neighbourhood kids were "stoked" and "amazed" by the new swing set.

Their grandson Jack Curel simply said, "Poppa's pretty awesome".

Brodie Forrest said, "This is insane in a good way."

Whale stranding on Ripiro coastline

A pygmy sperm whale recently stranded between Glinks Gully and Mahuta on the Ripiro coastline.

Jenn Hall, Kerian Frood, Richard Kuljish, Grant Fredrickson, Nick Vodanovich and Christine Fredrickson try to refloat a pygmy sperm whale they found stranded on the Ripiro coastline. Photo / Supplied

Sadly the whale did not survive despite the best efforts from locals.

Jenn Hall says she and her family came across the whale late last week and tried to rescue it.

"We made several attempts to get it back out, but it would swim across and back. In the end we called the Department of Conservation and the fire department but no one showed until 2pm.

"We sat there for hours in the water trying to keep it comfortable and wet, but unfortunately it died."

"We all did our best and would do it again in a heartbeat. I just wish the outcome was better, but hey we tried."

To report a stranding:

Project Jonah 24 Hour Stranding Hotline: 0800 4 WHALE (0800 4 94253)

DOC Stranding Hotline: 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468)

If all else fails, dial 111 and inform the police.

Anzac Theatre gets laser projector

Santa arrived early for the Anzac Theatre which received a new state of the art cinema laser projector just in time for the Christmas / New Year holidays.

The Anzac Theatre has a new state of the art laser projector. Photo / Supplied

The projector is said to be the latest in technology and very few cinemas around the country have them.

Local service groups, numerous individuals along with grants from Foundation North and the Lotteries Commission helped to raise the $33,000 needed for the projector's purchase.

