Peter Huijs has been searching for orange umbrellas to put up in Victoria Ave when Whanganui's latest Orange Cafe opens on January 7.

It follows the previous The Big Orange and Momiji eateries at a prominent site in a building on the corner of Ridgway St and Victoria Ave. People sitting at tables on the footpath there have been a familiar and much-photographed sight.

"I'm looking forward to getting the umbrellas out and really creating the atmosphere, so the corner site can be used for what it's designed for," Huijs said.

A former chef himself "long, long ago" in Rotorua and Australia, he is starting the cafe with a staff of six and himself supporting as needed.

"I will spend as much time as it needs, but I'm confident that we have got a great team together that shouldn't require me cracking any whips."

It will be open from about 8am to 4pm, selling hot and cold drinks and counter food.

The manager and head chef will be Pip Sperling. She's also the owner of Mini Gourmet Catering, which she will continue to operate.

Her experience includes about a year running Mini Cafe in the Victoria Dental building in Drews Ave.

Sperling said she intends to use local products and provide "nice fresh food". The Orange will also sell cold drinks and coffee, with Peter Ross as barista and in charge of customer services.

It will occupy part of the ground floor of Whanganui's 1902 Post and Telegraph building, which is owned by an Australian company and needs maintenance.

"Being just tenants we can only keep it as clean and presentable as possible, which we have done," Huijs said.

"It's taken us a month to bring the place up."

The leased space includes a full kitchen, bar and indoor seating area, with a small space that can be used for meetings.

Huijs is the owner of Wanganui Bedroom Specialists and former owner of Ginza Bargains. He will apply for a liquor licence, and assess opportunities for the business to grow.

"There are great possibilities to expand, but we need to see what the market demands. Is it a high class restaurant, or coffee and cakes in the evening and go to the pictures? There are so many ideas."