It was great to be able to walk around the Mount today and see families with pushchairs, and a wheelchair user enjoying the beautiful weather and reopened track, after being closed for such a long time.

A big thank you to our new council and all those involved in the project, for "getting on with the job" and it shows how a bit of common sense and co-operation goes a long way in overcoming problems and issues facing our city.

Well done!

Joan Mitchell

Hairini



Wasteful spending

I would like to add to Ray Malcolm's letter (Letters, December 30) regarding the waste of ratepayers' money on ring-fencing Mt Drury.

At 8am on New Year's Eve the council began closing off parking spaces along the main beach, Marine Parade, thus stopping families and others from accessing the beach for the day.

The question is why?

When there is no organised entertainment on New Year's Eve, there are roadblocks on the Maunganui Rd/Salisbury Ave roundabout stopping vehicles from accessing that part of town anyway.

Just another example of the wasteful spending, without thinking of this council's bureaucrats.

Little seems to have changed under this new council.

Kerry Gibson

Mount Maunganui

