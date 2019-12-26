It was just the ticket when Hunterville's Neville Hughes got a pass to watch the Whanganui motorcycle street races as a Christmas gift.

The annual Boxing Day Cemetery Circuit races were the third round of the Suzuki International Series following the first and second rounds at Taupō and Manfeild and Whanganui turned on a stunning day for it.

"I've never been before and I'm enjoying myself before the races have even started," Hughes said.

His companions, Adrian Chapman and Coby Carroll-Chapman, have both attended the annual races for the past five years and said it is always something to look forward to.

The sidecar and supermoto bike races are big favourites.

Dave Johnston from New Plymouth was looking forward to seeing some classic racers. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Dave Johnston from New Plymouth said he was just 14 when he attended the street races for the first time.

"I haven't been every year but I've certainly been plenty of times since then."

A motorcyclist himself, Johnston loves classic bikes and has raced his own 650 Matchless.

"I own a Ducati now and prefer a smoother ride but I love watching other people ride fast."

He said the whole day was going to be great but he was especially looking forward to the Bears (British European American Motorcycle Racing) events.

Kimba Mallowes and Dave Stubbs of Patea were looking forward to a fun day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Kimba Mallowes, of Patea, has also attended the racing many times and said he looks forward to it every year.

"It's an annual tradition for me," he said.

"I am always blown away by the guys and girls on the sidecars.

"They get so close to the ground sometimes."

Mallowes' friend David Stubbs was attending for the first time and said he was impressed.

"I've been to a lot of racing events and I've never been able to go into the pits to look at the bikes and meet the riders before.

"To see street racing with so many bikes and races is a real thrill."

Ed Hermansen of Palmerston North joined local regulars Mark Ellen and Tina Ranginui to cheer on their favourites. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui regulars Tina Ranginui and Mark Ellen, with their friend Ed Hermansen from Palmerston North, were taking up their regular spot on Taupo Quay.

Each year, they gather with a team of friends who work together at Mars Petcare and cheer on their local favourites.

"This year we're once again cheering on Jason Bardell and Ian Staples as well as Blane Hannah," Ellen said.

Bardell and Staples are Cemetery Circuit veterans while young Hannah has already distinguished himself in the junior Bears category.

The Boxing Day races were first held in 1951 and for the past seven years they have been held as the third round of the Suzuki International Series.