

There'll be plenty of classic hits played when Fat Freddy's Drop performs at Kainui Road Vineyard in Kerikeri next week.

But, Freddy's' trombonist and general vibes man - Northlander Hopepa, aka Joe Lindsay says - there'll be plenty of new material performed to give the likely sell out crowd a taste of something more contemporary.

For Hopepa the gig - Fat Freddy's second at Kainui in three years - is something of a homecoming.

He grew up in Kaikohe and later went to school in both Kerikeri and Whangārei at Kamo High School and said getting to play in his home province was awesome. He caught up with many of his old friends last time Freddy's played at Kainui Rd in 2018 and at Whangārei's Okara Park earlier this year.

He said growing up in Northland he never thought he'd ever play gigs at such venues, with the large crowd at Toll Stadium in January particularly blowing him away.

''I'm so stoked to be going back home again to play. Kainui's just up the road from where I went to school and last time we played there I ran into a whole lot of old friends and that was really cool. It's such a beautiful setting with the natural amphitheatre that gives a great sound,'' Hopepa said.

''And playing at Okara was unreal with that crowd. It was really nice to play in Whangārei city for the first time (in Freddy's). Growing up I never thought I'd play there - my rugby skills weren't the best - but it's a great venue and its great to see concerts being held there, It's a real asset for Whangārei.

''Whangārei is looking great too, with the Loop and new bridge and things starting to take off there.''

And next week's crowd will be getting plenty of new stuff too, as he said there would be plenty of songs from new album Special Edition Part 1 getting an airing (and possibly songs from next year's follow up Special Edition Part 2).

''But don't worry, there'll be all the hits and Freddy's classics too so not doubt there'll be plenty there for people to dance too.''

And Hopepa promised that his unique stage presence (he's known to go off on strange tangents while the band is playing) will be back on show this tour.

Next year promises to be another big year for Fat Freddy's Drop with two tours to Europe already planned for after this NZ tour finishes on February 8, promo for the next album to do and probably more recording and touring.

''It's gong to be a busy year, all right. It will be crazy, going to Europe twice, but I can't wait. It will be really hectic, but I love being on stage and I've really missed it so I'm really looking forward to getting back on the road.

''I get withdrawal symptoms when we're not touring and I get a bit stir crazy.''

Fat Freddy's Drop play at Kainui Road Vineyard in Kerikeri on December 30, with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Silva MC and Tunes of I, and Northern Bass, at Mangawhai, on December 31.

FAT FREDDY'S DROP FACTS:

Releases and NZ Sales History

Live at the Matterhorn EP (2001) – Platinum

Based on a True Story (2005) – 9 x Platinum

Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW (2009) - 2 x Platinum

Live at Roundhouse (2010) - 5469

Blackbird (2013) - 2 x Platinum

BAYS (2015)

Independently releasing music since 1999

International Achievement Award NZ Music Awards 2017

Sold in excess of 500,000 albums

7.87 million listeners on Spotify

More than 1000 shows