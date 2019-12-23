There won't be any second or third lives for the Whanganui contingent of drivers when the second round of the 2019-20 PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championships are hosted at Shelterview on Friday.

Heading into the always-hectic final week of preparations where teams must balance getting craft finalised on top of the Christmas celebrations, the three Whanganui veteran drivers need good results on their home track at Upokongaro after disappointment or absence from Featherston in November.

This season has seen the NZ Jetsprint Association (JSA) introduce a "drop round", where drivers final points tallies are totalled from their five best results from the six rounds.

In the unlimited power Mouthfresh Superboats, Whanganui's Rob Coley and Richard Murray both had engine troubles in Featherston, finishing at the back of the small pack in fifth and sixth, with Hamilton's defending champion Glen Head claiming the round.

It was a similar story for Hayden Wilson in the Group B division, having motor issues and having to pull out after just three runs, which was not a good start to his quest to regain the national title after missing out last season by just a solitary point to Owhango's Tim Edhouse.

Waikato's Karl Beaver won the Group B round in Featherston, with Edhouse third, while New Plymouth's Kris Rasmussen came second after he borrowed some of Wilson's equipment because his blades weren't working properly.

Group A driver Ross Travers had to miss Featherstone altogether due to attending 60th birthday celebration in Australia, meaning he is now competing without a points safety net for the rest of the series.

Hamilton's incredibly consistent defending champion Ollie Silverton won the opening round.

Advertisement

In November, Travers was still awaiting the delivery of equipment for the Radioactive boat from overseas, but said yesterday that it was coming together nicely in the hands of builder Ian Coleman.

"Got it all here.

"Just pulled the motor back out...as the pump starting leaking.

"It's the only second hand bit we've got on the boat. There's hoses for miles.

"Should be quite a big different to what we're used to, horsepower wise."

Travers will now need five consistently strong rounds if he wants to claim the title, as after missing Featherstone, one big slip will be costly on the points standings.

"We've used that [drop round] up, that's gone."

What will help is Travers has the boat to himself this season, as in 2018-19 he and navigator Amanda Kittow shared Radioactive in a double drive with his son Shane Travers, meaning Radioactive was constantly coming in an out of pitlane for both drivers.

Advertisement

"She was pretty hectic last year, wasn't any time to do anything."

After missing the opening round, Ross Travers needs a near perfect performance for the rest of the series if he is to claim the Group A title.

Wilson has also got White Noize back up to scratch after the problems in Featherstone, and hopes that two of the remaining five rounds being on his home track - Friday and the series finale on April 4 - will work in his favour.

"Pretty much [used drop round], or I hope so, I hope none of the rest are going to be worse.

"It's got to go right from now.

"[Engine's] all fine, just got the last couple of things to do."

A good result is not only necessary to take advantage of familiar surroundings, but because the annual Wanaka round has been moved into the January timeslot to be Round 3 - as is always an expensive proposition for Whanganui drivers to attend.

Shelterview owner Murray had been contemplating skipping Wanaka altogether if his other results were going well, but is now in a race against time to even get to the South Island with the news the damage from a broken rod in Featherstone can't yet be fixed.

He won't get to race on the track he built on Friday.

"She's had a major hemorrhage," Murray said.

"Still waiting to hear back on quotes and things, getting crack tested.

"We've got three weeks to the 27th [January], to the next one, so it's not looking good.

"I don't know until I hear back from engine builders. Fingers crossed."

As well as the Whanganui contingent, Murray said another "out of town local" to watch on Friday will be Palmerston North's Rueben Hoeksema, who came third in the Superboats at Featherstone in just his second season, behind Head and Featherston local Scott Donald.

Swapping his driver's helmet for his track owner's hat, Murray was pleased to see they have an entry list of 27 boats across the three divisions at this stage, quite a few more than were at Featherstone.

"It's good to know they're still supporting it, being Christmas."

The loyal turnout is especially commendable after the last Upokongaro-hosted round in March was called off early following a couple of serious crashes, one of which saw Tauranga navigator Julie-Anne Shanks have a finger amputated after it was damaged beyond repair.

Qualifying will commence at 8.30am on Friday, with gates open to the public at 11am.

There will be food vendors and eftpos available, while facilities now include paraplegic toilets.

Tickets are available online from Eventfinda or on the gate.