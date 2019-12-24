[A_261218WCLGCCircutSport2A.JPG]

Whanganui's world-famous Cemetery Circuit grew from a one-off street circuit race to a three-round Suzuki International Series about seven years ago and now includes two circuit events before Boxing Day - one at Taupō and one in Manfeild.

Nothing can beat the close, exciting tight circuit of a street race and the Cemetery Circuit event draws international racers from the Isle of Man and Europe.

The Cemetery Circuit, which has been going since 1951, is New Zealand's biggest street race and the Suzuki Series is New Zealand's largest motorbike event.

THURSDAY

Cemetery Circuit

Annual Boxing Day motorcycle races

When: Racing starts about 11am.

Details: Third round of the Suzuki International Series. Practice starts at 7am. General admission $35, 5-15 years $5, under 5s free.

Waimarie Paddle Steamer cruise

When: 11am-1pm all week.

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay.

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

FRIDAY

Jetsprints Championship

When: Gates open at 11am.

Where: Shelterview Jet Sprint Track, SH4, Upokongaro.

Details: See V8 jet boats reaching speeds of 140km in under two seconds. Adults $25, children 5-15 years $10, under 5s free, family pass $60. Food trucks and toilets on-site. No pets.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8am-1pm.

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank.

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday.

Where: Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time, phone 06 349 0508.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm.

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.

Details: Goods, produce, food.

TUESDAY

Farmers Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm.

Where: All Saint's Church Hall, Moana St, Whanganui East.

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

Celebrating New Year's Eve

When: 8pm-12.30am.

Where: Castlecliff Club, Tennyson St, Castlecliff.

Details: Live music from Undercover. Free admission.

NYE Block Party

When: From 9pm 'til late.

Where: Mint Cafe & Bar, 1-5 Maria Place.

Details: Tickets $20 pre-sales from Mint and Frank. Bar + Eatery. $30 at the door.

