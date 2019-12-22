A little blue penguin injured by a dog at Castlecliff Beach earlier this month has died, and the Department of Conservation is asking dog owners to keep pets away from wildlife.

Several endangered species, including rāpoka (New Zealand sea lion), kekeno (New Zealand fur seal), kororā (little blue penguin) and hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) are at risk from dog attacks.

Whanganui Department of Conservation (DoC) senior ranger biodiversity Sara Treadgold said little blue kororā are the smallest penguin and, although primarily nocturnal on land, they are sometimes seen during the day and swimming in coastal waters.

They are also sometimes found close to human settlements and can often nest under buildings close to shore.

We should expect to see them more often, as efforts to control feral animals increase, Treadgold said.

"There's a huge amount of wildlife around coastlines and harbours which largely goes unseen, even around our own coast like Castlecliff, but their unique smell attracts curious dogs."

On December 14 an injured little blue adult female kororā was found on Castlecliff beach, DOC senior ranger/supervisor recreation and historic Jim Campbell said.

It subsequently died due to the nature of its injuries, suspected at the time to be from a dog attack and confirmed through a necropsy at Wildbase, Massey University.

"While little blues are relatively widespread, they are still classified as declining. The kororā should be free to use the beach in safety," Campbell said.

He wanted dog owners to know that it's possible to share the beach but it's important dogs are either on a lead or trained to be called back quickly.

"Interactions with kekeno and rāpoka can also be dangerous for dogs, so being better prepared on the beach means we can reduce the risks to both vulnerable species and dogs," Campbell said.

Dog suspected of Gonville attacks impounded

Meanwhile, a roaming dog suspected of attacking cats in Gonville has been impounded by Whanganui District Council animal management officers.

Another dog associated with the impounded dog's roaming has also been identified.

Council staff are continuing to investigate attacks on cats in recent months, and the investigation may lead to the owner of the impounded dog being prosecuted, council chief executive Kym Fell said.

"We suspect that the impounded dog was responsible for attacks on at least four cats in the Gonville area in recent months. Any information that members of the public can provide relating to dog attacks in the area will help us with the continuing investigation," Fell said.

Last week the council announced it was taking a zero-tolerance approach to dogs found roaming - in response to increasing reports of dogs attacking cats.

Because dogs often roam without their owners' knowledge, dog owners are reminded to check their property to ensure their dog cannot escape.

Under the Dog Control Act the owner of a dog attacking or rushing people or animals can be fined up to $3000 and be liable for damages caused by their dog. The court may also order the dog to be destroyed.

Members of the public to phone (06) 349 0001 if they have any information relating to dog attacks on cats and other animals in the Gonville, outer Gonville and Tawhero areas.