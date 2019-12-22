The Maungakaramea Cricket Club has stamped its dominance on cricket's shortest format after two of its teams won the Northland premier and reserve grade T20 finals on Saturday.

Playing on a pristine Cobham Oval wicket, the earlier reserve final saw Maungakaramea best Bream Bay by six wickets in a low-scoring game, interrupted by a brief shower of rain which saw the players leave the field momentarily.

The rain was nowhere to be seen when the premier final kicked off between Westech Automotive Maungakaramea and Motel Sierra Kamo at 2pm, but a dark cloud seemed to hang over the Kamo team as they were thumped by 100 runs.

Maungakaramea opening batsman Chris Page started his side's innings at a high tempo with two quick boundaries before he was dismissed by Kamo captain Ben Hyde. Photo / Tania Whyte

Batting first, Maungakaramea could not be stopped as they marched to 187 for 6 from their 20 overs. Captain and coach Neal Parlane top-scored with a blockbuster 53 from 28 balls in a good partnership Ian Page, who scored 49.

In reply, Kamo simply couldn't accelerate their innings at the rate required and after some very accurate bowling from Maungakaramea, Kamo were all out for 87 which gifted the opposition premier T20 bragging rights.

"As I said to the boys, I think that's one of the best performances I've ever seen from a Maungakaramea team, and I played my first game as a fill-in in 1989," Parlane said.

"Everyone played a part, even the guys who didn't get a bat or bowl, the energy was up and they bought into the game-plan."

Kamo wicketkeeper Curtis Cherrington takes in a good throw close to the stumps at Cobham Oval. Photo / Tania Whyte

Maungakaramea's batters had clearly planned to put the Kamo fielders under pressure early by running quick singles off nearly every ball throughout their innings and at one stage, threatened scoring over 200.

Kamo's Nathan Parkes, Northland's frontline pace bowler, was able to pull Maungakaramea back as he took the vital wicket of Parlane and ended with figures of 2 for 18 off 4.

Nathan Parkes was a shining light for Kamo in the bowling department, taking two wickets for 18 runs from his four overs. Photo / Tania Whyte

Parlane said it was great to see the club thriving, which was proven by the 30-odd players who had put their hand up to play in either the premier or reserve final.

"We've got a good feeling around the club, we've got a couple of coaches at training so everyone gets something out of it and all these boys are buying into it."

Kamo captain Ben Hyde said Maungakaramea were a class above, dictating the pace of play through aggressive batting and tight bowling.

"From the first over, [Maungakaramea] put us under the pump so you just have to take your hat off to them," he said.

"We had some pretty clear plans and I think we almost bowled to them really well but whenever we missed a little bit, they made us pay."

Kamo used their bowlers often for one or two-over spells, which did little to unsettle the Maungakaramea batsmen who were dining out on anything missing a good line or length.

Kamo paceman Cam Johnson was expensive in his early overs, eventually going for 49 runs from his four overs. Photo / Tania Whyte

With his side still in the running for the one-day and two-day competitions, Hyde said he was looking forward to what his team could produce.

"We are a young side and we are learning every week, we're on the up and up and we're happy with where we are at."