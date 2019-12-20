Northland football prodigy Gabriella Hislop is one step closer to achieving her dreams after her selection into New Zealand's under-16 secondary school girls' team.

Hislop, 15, was the only Northlander to be picked for the 18-player squad which will tour the United States in April next year, where they will take on Californian college, club, academy and representative sides over 10 days.

Better known as Gabi, the Year 10 Kerikeri High School student said this tour would be a crucial step in her plan to be picked up by an American college, and advance through their football programmes before achieving her ultimate goal of pulling on a Football Ferns jersey.

Gabi Hislop's dream is to get a scholarship to an American college and ply her trade against the best. Photo / John Stone

"It was quite exciting knowing that we were going to America," Hislop said of her reaction to news of her selection.

"I was quite happy to be able to play a good level of competition over there and to be able to get scouted by colleges hopefully."

Hislop's journey to this point had been a long time in the making. She started in football as a 4-year-old, determined to keep up with her father and older brother in the backyard growing up in Kerikeri.

While she tried her hand at cricket and basketball, Hislop's heart always belonged to football.

"I kind of fell in love with [football] when I was 4, just playing around with my brother and the whole family."

Hislop's footballing prowess was clear to see as she excelled through Northland age-group sides, highlighted by her efforts as captain of the Northland under-12 girls' football team that claimed the region's first ever boys or girls Weir Rose Bowl tournament victory in 2016.

However, Hislop's true talent had been evident in the past week as she returned a national champion with her Northern Lights under-16 side at the national age group tournament in Wellington.

As a defensive midfielder, Hislop's asset was her ability to read the game. Photo / John Stone

After a disappointing finish last year with the under-14 side, Hislop said her belief in winning the title grew as the team's cohesion did.

"[The tournament] was just about trying to get exposure, to be seen by national coaches so it was more individual but as it went on, it became more of a team thing because we realised we could go quite far after winning our first game."

The Northern Lights' first game proved to be a crucial one as they came up against a dominant Auckland side. Having lost 3-nil to the same opposition two weeks prior, the Northern Lights rose to the occasion, winning 2-nil.

"We came in without expectations so we were the underdogs and [Auckland] came into it thinking they were going to win easy, and I think we just shocked them as soon as the game started," Hislop said.

Northland's Abby Wright proved the difference in that game, scoring both goals. Also playing with Northlanders Paige Ihaka and Te Waiariki Read, Hislop said it was an added bonus to play with familiar faces.

Northland's national title-winning, Northern Lights under-16 footballers Gabi Hislop (left), Abby Wright, Paige Ihaka, Te Waiariki Read. Photo / Supplied

The team's success continued in their next four games before coming up against Capital, needing a win or draw to take out the tournament. With the pressure of a big crowd on their shoulders, Read found a miracle equaliser with the last kick of the game to ensure the Northern Lights walked away champions.

Hislop's own performance as a defensive midfielder was clearly impactful as the team conceded only three goals across the six games, however she remained modest.

"I think as a team we all played well and individually it was quite good, we had a good defensive team which worked quite well with my style."

Gabi Hislop stands proud after playing a huge role in her team taking out an under-16 national title. Photo / Supplied

One reason for Hislop's recent success could be her baptism by fire in her first season with Northland FC's senior women's team in the AFF/NFF Women's Conference League this year.

Coached by the uncompromising Alan Witt, the Northland team went on to win their cup competition with a heroic victory over rivals Hibiscus Coast.

Hislop, who was crowned the team's player with the most potential, said she relished Witt's approach to coaching young players.

"It was good getting the experience playing against older players and the coach [Alan Witt] giving the younger girls what they needed at the time in terms of pushing us," she said.

"In previous years, coaches would say anything so [with Alan] you definitely know what you need to work on and you can change it to improve."

Hislop, soon to be a Year 11 student at Kerikeri High School, will be hoping for another solid season with the Northland FC women's team. Photo / John Stone

Now, with her mind focused on performing well in the United States next year, Hislop said she hoped to follow in the footsteps of Northland Football Ferns, Abby Erceg, Katie Rood and Hannah Wilkinson.

"It's what I've wanted for years, it's my dream to be able to make a career out of sport, doing something you love and it's cool to know that Northland girls have done it before."

A Givealittle page for Gabi has been set up to help cover the $7000 cost for her overseas trip.

