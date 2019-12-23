Two Far North District Council animal control staff have allegedly been stood down from their jobs amid an earlier parvo outbreak in the Horeke pound.

Public Service Association Northland union organiser Mark Furey said the workers were stood down from their jobs on the same day earlier this month. Both are still being paid, he said.

One animal control officer on a fixed term contract until January 10 was told "to go home for the completion of his contract", Furey said.

The other, a full-time permanent staff member in the same department, is the subject of a council investigation into alleged staff behavioural issues, he said.

Furey met with the staff on last week and is "awaiting the outcome of some meetings to see what the true culture of this organisation is really about."

Recent discussions with a range of other council workers over the last couple of days appear to show "an alarming culture that is becoming apparent," he said.

"Rarely have I seen such a level of dysfunction in a public organisation. The things I've heard recently have caused me great concern ... if I was a ratepayer I'd be significantly concerned. I struggle to think of how this situation could last as long as it's lasted."

The Advocate understands the staff were stood down for raising concerns about occurrences within the animal control department.

Council Environmental Services manager Darren Edwards said all employment matters are confidential between the employee and employer and the council is therefore unable to discuss the matter.

"However, I can confirm that one fixed term contract within the animal management team was recently completed. A new fulltime permanent position filling this gap will commence in February. This position will be in based in Kaitaia."

Meanwhile, the Bay of Islands Watchdogs group have released records through freedom of information laws that show several dogs in council care were put down due to contracting parvovirus earlier this year.

One of the three puppies euthanised after apparently contracting parvo at the council Horeke pound earlier this year. Photos / supplied

They include three five-month-old husky cross puppies who contracted the disease while in the pound and were euthanised.

Their daily record sheets show they were tested for parvo upon being impounded at the Horeke facility on February 19.

The tests were negative, but a month later, all three tested positive and were euthanised.

Another puppy, a four-month old Jack Russell, was marked down as "healthy" on arrival in January. It tested positive for parvo three days later and was booked into a vet and returned to its owner.

Bay of Islands Watchdogs is appalled three young dogs were euthanised after contracting parvo in the council pound. Photo / file

In another case, a young cattle dog tested positive upon arrival in February and was taken to the vet and euthanised the same day.

Watchdogs spokeswoman Leonie Exel said the deaths were "a traversty".

"It's really unjust that they died. They potentially would have had fantastic lives if they were treated properly."

Edwards said the council "makes every effort" to minimise the risk of parvovirus.

"However, unvaccinated young dogs are always at risk anywhere in society."

The three husky cross pups could have contracted parvo from an adult dog that was also impounded and was a carrier, he said.

"Young dogs that survive infection and become unvaccinated adult dogs, will often be parvo carriers," he said.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease which is easily spread in dog kennels and via shoes, bedding and clothing.

Symptoms include lethargy, severe vomiting and bloody diarrhoea that results in life-threatening dehydration.

Bay of Islands Veterinary Services Director Max Newport said the incubation period, from infection until clinical signs develop, is "quite short" and usually seven to 10 days or less.

The council should be vaccinating for parvo as part of disease prevention in puppies over six weeks old, which have a high risk of contracting the disease, he said.

"They've obviously been exposed to it and not vaccinated. It's such a virulent virus – it's exactly like measles in a way. They should have been vaccinated upon the testing being negative. Prevention is the answer.

"An unvaccinated puppy in a pound environment is not good. If they don't vaccinate, they will get it ... and there are a lot of animals going through the pound."

SPCA spokeswoman Jessie Gilchrist said it is important to isolate infected animals and quarantine incoming animals for the duration of the incubation period.

Cleaning and disinfection protocols are also vital to prevent transmission as parvo can survive in harsh environments for up to 12 months, she said.

Despite preventative measures, shelters and pounds are vulnerable to disease outbreaks, Gilchrist said.

"This is due to the large numbers of animals, the close proximity of housing, the transient nature of the population, and the various ages and health status of the animals. These environments can also be stressful for many dogs, making them more vulnerable to infection."

Far North Mayor John Carter declined to comment on either issue.



About parvovirus

Parvo infects and kills cells that are rapidly growing and dividing, such as those in the bone marrow and intestines.

This results in severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The virus is shed in a dog's faeces and vomit, and is transmitted by direct contact with bedding, cages, food dishes, surfaces, and the hands or clothing of people who come into contact the infected dog.

Symptoms include lethargy, severe vomiting, and bloody diarrhoea that results in life-threatening dehydration.

If a dog becomes ill with parvovirus it needs to be seen by a vet urgently.