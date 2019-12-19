I went to pick up my wife in Tauranga CBD recently.

I left Pāpāmoa at 2.20pm. I arrived on 3rd Avenue at 2.55pm. Thirty-five minutes to go how far?

Traffic started at a standstill on the flyover and Hewletts Rd. Traffic lights seem to be a big issue, can they not make them green for longer at peak times of the day?

I suggest Tauranga makes buses 100 per cent free for everyone and introduce road charges for our main roads for normal traffic to pay for it.

Maybe give big companies tax breaks or reduced rents to do their work at nights?

What about a bridge built next to the railway bridge from Tauranga CBD to Matapihi Rd?

If the council continues to allow housing growth, then they must act now - get emergency funding from the Government for our roading infrastructure.

If we don't do something now, Tauranga will be a hard place to do business, which could see the loss of jobs.

How I wish I could go back 10 years when Tauranga was a great place to get around.

Rob Clark

Pāpāmoa



Societal worries

Leighton Smith (Opinion December 17) observes in a recent article that truth is all but lost in the scramble for political power, whether it be in the recent election in Britain or the impeachment proceedings in the US.

Makes me wonder if we are seeing the beginning of the end of democracy as the regulator of society.

Wherever I look, I see societies awash with social unrest, even civil war.

The so-called Arab Spring was supposed to usher in democracy to replace the almost feudal systems that controlled much of the middle east, but these bloody coups haven't fulfilled their promise.

It seems that universal communication systems, cell phones, personal computers and instant access to information and the corresponding ability to spread it is the reason behind this state of affairs.

No longer do we have "ignorant masses" readily controlled by an eloquent, charismatic leader (e.g. Hitler), but we all have the ability to influence others by our opinions and beliefs.

But there is a shallowness in society that is worrisome.

Newspapers regularly run columns of important people's birthdays, and these are always populated by "stars", from movies or the music world, and if these folks are the real influencers, then we're in trouble.

Surely there needs to be a move toward truth, foundations that will stand the test of time and tides of public opinion.

I know of only one such truth. The Word of God has stood, often challenged, never defeated throughout all time.



John Williams

Ngongotahā

