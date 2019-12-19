The Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa Creative NZ has announced a new fund that will be welcomed by artists in the Whanganui region.

Whanganui District councillor Helen Craig said the Ngā Toi ā Rohe, Arts in the Region fund focuses on incentivising arts by the development of new work in partnership with communities outside the main centres.

"The new fund will be available from March 2020 and Whanganui should grab this opportunity."

Craig plans to call a meeting in February to gather the wider creative community to discuss ideas and work together to develop a proposal.

Organisations outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will be eligible to apply for up to $150,000 for the development or presentation of new work within their region.

Creative NZ said the intention of the fund is to increase investment in the arts by local and regional partners.

It aims to develop high-quality arts by and within local and regional communities.

"Council will work with the community to support an application and identify projects that are from and for our district, helping to develop high-quality arts by, for and with our community," Craig said.

Creative NZ's senior manager of arts development services, Cath Cardiff, said it will allow arts organisations and groups to work together with their local authorities or other funding partners on projects that are from and for their region.

"Through these collaborations, the arts will encourage communities to come together, engage with each other and share positive creative experiences," Cardiff said.

"It will also enable local artists to develop and present their work within their own contexts for the benefit of their communities."

Councillor Helen Craig says the new fund is an opportunity for Whanganui. Photo / File

Applications for projects must focus on collaborative, high-quality new work or high-quality arts experiences for the local community, provide evidence of new investment in the project by local stakeholders and include authentic engagement with the community as part of the project.

The fund is open to arts organisations, iwi, hapū, local or regional authorities, other presenters (such as marae, local venues, galleries and libraries), community and private trusts, or regional arts development agencies.

Craig welcomes community feedback and inquiries to helen.craig@whanganui.govt.nz and 021 103 0737.