A dilapidated white house with a sloping lawn looks across the harbour to mist-shrouded Mauao.

The view of the iconic maunga is bluntly obscured by the heaving concrete highway built over developed land that was once a beach crowded with waka.

That's 11 Mission St, the 1400sq m section worth $1.15m became the centre of a storm of controversy one year ago today.

On December 18, 2018, Tauranga City Council first voted to give the section - purchased in 2006 to secure land for the expansion of The Elms next door - to the Ōtamataha Trust, which represents the property interests of Ngāti Tapu and Ngai Tamarawaho.

The gift was subject to public consultation and a long-term $1 a year lease for The Elms Foundation.

Critics cried that the council bought the land for the Elms and it should be given to the foundation directly. Others said the council never made a formal promise to the Elms and the land should be returned to tangata whenua.

Yesterday, the council - a different group of elected members this time - voted again to give the section to the Ōtamataha Trust, subject to the same lease agreement.

In between those two votes, however, was what has variously been described by elected members as a "fiasco" and a "dog's breakfast" of a democratic process, wherein the split council made and revoked not one but two decisions on what to do with the land.

The second revocation happened yesterday, overturning a decision made at the end of the last council's term to give the land to an entity representing both the trust and the foundation.

The dilapidated house at 11 Mission Street, which will be removed to make way for the Elms' planned exhibition and education centre. Photo / George Novak

The vote to revoke and make a gift to the trust was six to three. Dawn Kiddie abstained, saying updated consultation was needed for the new council.

Other new councillors said they felt they had enough information from reviewing the submissions made to the previous council.

After the vote, applause rang out from the large group of trust supporters present in the chambers, followed by waiata.

It was not the first vote to give the land to the trust but chairman Puhirake Ihaka hoped this resolution would be final.

"Awesome decision. Personally I'm very, very, very happy that it's finally happened. It's been a long journey."

He said the trust wanted to work with the foundation to make sure the new relationship was "something that is enduring in the future forever as per the agreement between us".

"I think the word today was kotahitanga - together in moving forward into the future."

A protest at 11 Mission St on September 26, after the council revoked a decision to give the land to the Ōtamataha Trust. Photo / File

Ian Thomas, chairman of the foundation, said the trust was content with the decision and pleased to have a resolution to the long-standing issue.

"It's taken longer than it should have. It seemed to us to have been quite a straightforward action on the part of the council.

"We know that we can and have worked with Ōtamataha Trust we are pleased for them to have some of the mana of this whenua returned to them.

"It's a small gesture but it is so valuable to them and the community and so we are pleased to be part of that.

"I'm sure we will have a long and enduring and fruitful relationship with Ōtamataha."

Ōtamataha Trust chairman Puhirake Ihaka and Elms Foundation chairman Ian Thomas. Photo / George Novak

He said the foundation expected to salvage what it could and demolish the houses at 11 Mission St and its front neighbour, owned by the Elms.

The front property would become a car park and 11 Mission would become a "modest" education and exhibition centre.

The council's decision would allow that work to start soon, he said.

Former Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless, who consistently voted last year to give the land to the Elms, said he disagreed with the decision but it was time to "just get on with it".



How they voted

To revoke the previous decision and give the land to the Ōtamataha Trust:

FOR: Mayor Tenby Powell, deputy mayor Larry Baldock, Tina Salisbury, Heidi Hughes, Steve Morris, Kelvin Clout, Jako Abrie

AGAINST: Andrew Hollis, Bill Grainger, John Robson

ABSTAINED: Dawn Kiddie.