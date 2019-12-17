The Human Rights Commission has acknowledged receiving a complaint from Tupoho trust chairman Ken Mair about racism at the Whanganui District Council table but will make no further comment on it.

Following a council meeting where the name for a new street was decided, Mair complained that Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall did nothing to reprimand the comments of councillor Rob Vinsen, which Mair considered "mocking and belittling", and which other councillors laughed at.

The council then voted to approve a street name different from the one Tupoho and Ngā Rauru had suggested - possibly on the basis of the comments and possibly giving the developer's views higher priority than those of the iwi.

Iwi had put forward the name Te Repo St when the council asked for their input but at the meeting the council approved the developer's suggestion of Morrell St, after Whanganui sculptor Joan Morrell. Te Repo means swamp in te reo Māori, and it was a reference to the area's wetland past, but Vinsen said he thought "repo" had a connotation of an abbreviation of "repossession".

Mair has since complained of discrimination on the basis of race.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) does not comment on individual complaints, which are confidential, a spokesperson said.

Its complaints process is outlined on its website.

Complainants are told within 15 working days whether their complaint falls under the Human Rights Act and can be called "unlawful discrimination". If it does, the HRC will find out more and see how it can help toward a resolution.

The resolution process is free, flexible and confidential. The HRC might call the other party, or offer information, or mediate between the two if they agree to it.

Mediation would take place within a month, where possible.

Apologies and training programmes are two possible ways of resolving a complaint, the website says.

In his complaint, Mair says a public apology and training for Whanganui District Council members and staff are possible solutions. He also asks for a full investigation but the HRC spokesperson said the commission does not investigate complaints.

If a complaint is not resolved, the complainant can take it to the independent Human Rights Review Tribunal, a judicial body.