Hundreds of Whanganui residents lined the streets on Saturday afternoon for the annual Whanganui Christmas Parade.
The biggest and best yet is how organiser Kelly Scarrow from Mainstreet Whanganui described the day.
Forty-one floats inthe form of a Christmas themed vehicle, a dancing and singing group or a large prop showcasing a local business or organisation made their way from Cooks St down Ingestre St and then turned right onto Victoria Ave finishing up on Ridgway St.
Scarrow said it was the largest number of floats they have had to date with a lot of new floats and a lot of historical, loyal supporters that get involved every year.
"It was really well supported, the community turned out, the weather was fantastic, having a little of a breeze helped with the sunshine so it wasn't too hot."
She said there was a very loose theme that participants had to follow and that was to show the reflection of a summertime Christmas in Whanganui which she said was showcased very well.
Scarrow said she also wanted to celebrate the different cultures within the Whanganui community and how they celebrate Christmas.
Traditionally Santa Claus is the last float in the parade but this year Scarrow put the Samba ao Vento a Brazillian drumming group in last and they looped around the Watt Fountain on Victoria Avenue and finished up performing at Majestic Square at the afterparty.