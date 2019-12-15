Hundreds of Whanganui residents lined the streets on Saturday afternoon for the annual Whanganui Christmas Parade.

The biggest and best yet is how organiser Kelly Scarrow from Mainstreet Whanganui described the day.

Forty-one floats in the form of a Christmas themed vehicle, a dancing and singing group or a large prop showcasing a local business or organisation made their way from Cooks St down Ingestre St and then turned right onto Victoria Ave finishing up on Ridgway St.

Adults and children of all ages came out in floats all shapes and sizes. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Scarrow said it was the largest number of floats they have had to date with a lot of new floats and a lot of historical, loyal supporters that get involved every year.

"It was really well supported, the community turned out, the weather was fantastic, having a little of a breeze helped with the sunshine so it wasn't too hot."

Performers sung, danced and interacted with the crowd as they walked for 45 minutes in the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

She said there was a very loose theme that participants had to follow and that was to show the reflection of a summertime Christmas in Whanganui which she said was showcased very well.

Even the weather put on a show for the Christmas parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Scarrow said she also wanted to celebrate the different cultures within the Whanganui community and how they celebrate Christmas.

Traditionally Santa Claus is the last float in the parade but this year Scarrow put the Samba ao Vento a Brazillian drumming group in last and they looped around the Watt Fountain on Victoria Avenue and finished up performing at Majestic Square at the afterparty.

Advertisement

Big and small groups from different cultures came out to be involved in the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The crowd then converged around them while waiting for Santa to make an appearance for the iconic lolly scramble.

"They were really high energy, a natural fit and they really got the crowd going and so did the Hare Krishna group with their singing and dancing."

Characters from children's storybooks and movies were also on show. Photo / Lewis Gardner