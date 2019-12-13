KAIPARA CONNECTION

The Dargaville police station is now open 24 hours a day seven days a week - creating new jobs and increased coverage on the ground at night.

"This was an operational decision to ensure that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Pouto Lighthouse's future 'all depends on us'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Renewed calls for information in robbery case