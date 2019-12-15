Most families have at least one tradition around this time of year but Gavin Knight's Christmas tradition might be the best one yet.

Knight's family members have been stand-in Santas for generations.

The tradition goes back at least as far as his grandfather - that he knows of - but could go back even further in his family tree.

"[I'm] fourth- [or] fifth-generation ... but third, definitely."

It began because the family wanted to make sure children knew exactly what Christmas was about.

"It was started at a time when there wasn't much, so it was about making children happy with very little," Knight said.

"That's where the family stepped in."

Knight traces his lineage back to Charles Dickens.

"He kind of got things kicked off on that side of the family.

"On the other side of the family, it was really a case of 'let's do this' - we're better off than most, let's step forward."

Knight himself started off as an apprentice Santa under his father about 30 to 40 years ago.

He keeps things traditional.

"A traditional Santa is one who follows the old values, I guess - make them smile."

He doesn't have an apprentice yet as he doesn't have any sons - but he does have someone in mind.

"It would be a good thing to pass on."

Knight is currently the Santa Claus at Santa's Grotto in Bethlehem Town Centre, but he has taken the magic all over New Zealand.

"I go wherever I'm called to, it's not just shopping centres," he said.

It doesn't just happen at Christmas time, either.

"It can happen at any time of year."

"If someone rings up and says 'can we see Santa?', then I'll go - it's simple as that."

Knight said contrary to popular belief, most children asked Santa for simple gifts.

"It's the parents that make things complicated," he said.

"Most of the children ... are more often than not ask for simple things, like a colouring book or puzzles - things they can use their imagination with."

Unfortunately, though, there are the exceptions.

"We still get asked for telephones and things ... Santa doesn't do telephones ... Santa can't deliver pets either."

Knight said the thing that kept him coming back every year was the children.

"I'm learning more from the children that come through this door than the children might be picking up from me," he said.

"Every year, there's a child that comes through that surprises me."

One girl volunteered with her mother at the Foodbank.

"She just wants to make sure everyone is happy and safe, and she wants to check up on Santa and make sure he's okay," he said.

"Children are amazing ... and if adults just stood still for five minutes and listened to a child, then the world would be so much better."

You can visit Santa and his helpers every day up until Christmas Eve, from 10am to 4pm, at Santa's Grotto in the Bethlehem Town Centre.